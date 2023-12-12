NEW YORK — In his first public comments since the New York Yankees acquired him from San Diego, outfielder Juan Soto deflected questions about a possible long-term deal with the team.

Soto said the Yankees could deal with his agent, Scott Boras.

“I have one of the best agents in the league, so I think I put everything on him and let him do his magic for me,” said Soto, who hit .275 with 35 homers and 109 RBI in his only full season with the Padres. “Any contract stuff, they know where to call and who to talk to.”

Born in the Dominican Republic, Soto said he looks forward to playing regularly in front of a fan base with many Dominicans, in an area where uncles and friends live. “It’s a great ballpark. It’s a great batter’s box. It feels great to stand up there,” he said.

GIANTS: South Korean outfielder Jung Hoo Lee agreed to a $113 million, six-year contract.

Lee, a South Korean MVP and the son of a former MVP, can terminate the deal after four years and $72 million to become a free agent again.

Advertisement

DODGERS: After months of investigation by authorities, the case of pitcher Julio Urías’ arrest on suspicion of felony domestic violence has moved to its next stage.

The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office received a completed investigation from law enforcement for review, meaning the D.A.’s office will now decide whether to charge the 27-year-old.

ROYALS: Right-handers Seth Lugo and Chris Stratton agreed to deals to help rebuild what had been one of the worst pitching staffs in the majors.

Lugo will make $45 million over three seasons and can opt out after the 2025 season, and Stratton will make $3.5 million this season while holding a $4.5 million player option for 2025.

TIGERS: Left-hander Andrew Chafin’s $4.75 million, one-year contract was finalized.

Chafin gets $4.25 million next year, and the deal includes a $6.5 million team option for 2025 with a $500,000 buyout.

Advertisement

GUARDIANS: Cleveland added depth to its starting rotation, agreeing to a $750,000 one-year contract with free agent right-hander Ben Lively.

Lively, 31, split last season between Cincinnati and Triple-A Louisville. In 12 starts for the Reds, he went 4-7 with a 5.38 ERA. He also had three stints on the injured list.

METS: Infielder Ronny Mauricio tore a ligament in his right knee during a Dominican Winter League game and will need surgery, an injury that will sideline him for a significant part of the 2024 season.

Mauricio, 22, who made his major league debut Sept. 1, was hurt Sunday night while playing for Tigres del Licey. He was on first base and started for second in what appeared to be a stolen-base attempt, then fell and grabbed his right knee. He walked gingerly off the field.

BREWERS: Joe Ross and the team finalized his $1.75 million, one-year contract as the former Washington right-hander returns from Tommy John surgery.

Ross, 30, hasn’t pitched in a major league game since August 2021. He went 0-0 with a 5.14 ERA in eight appearances with San Francisco minor league teams from Aug. 22 to Sept. 24 this year.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »