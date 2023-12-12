SACO – Dorothy Jean Letourneau, 81, of Saco passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home on Dec 3, 2023, of a broken heart. She was born on May 17, 1942, the only daughter of Albert W. & Alice (McDowell) Allen.

Dottie grew up in Saco, graduating from Thornton Academy before receiving her Master’s degree at the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston, Mass.

On Jan. 21, 1967, she married the love of her life, Rene Letourneau. Together they raised two girls in Saco where they built their home and spent the rest of their days.

Dot was a well-respected piano teacher in the Saco-Biddeford area. Every year she organized a recital for each of her students to perform the piece’s she helped them polish off throughout the year. She loved to teach and it showed through the great pride she took in each and every one of her students. Dottie loved music and she taught everyone to love music, too.

She went on to become a hair dresser alongside her husband, taking a place in the family owned salon and also running her very own salon called “The Clip Joint.” She eventually expanded and opened the very well known and loved “Tan, Tone, & Do Beauty Center” in Biddeford.

Dot had a lot of hobbies and hidden talents, one of which was costume making. After her daughters started dance classes at the Vivian Foy Stacey Dance Studio, Dot made thousands upon thousands of the most beautiful costumes BY HAND for the entire company for years. In later years, she used those talents to hem school clothes for her grandkids so their jeans never “looked like they borrowed them,” as she would say.

Dorothy loved to travel, especially to warm beachy places. She worked hard to vacation at least twice every year, her favorite places being The Luxor in Vegas and the property she owned in Aruba.

Throughout her life, she was president of the La Voltigeur Snowshoe Club and an officer at the Rochambeau Club.

Dot will always be remembered for her very strong will, her generosity, her love for the finer things, and her incredibly unique personality. She always showed up for the ones she loved, and she will be sadly missed – that’s for sure.

She was predeceased by her husband Rene by only 10 days.

She leaves behind daughters, Debra Freeman and her husband Stephen of Phippsburg, Michele Ayotte and her husband Jason of Saco; grandchildren, Derek Davis and his wife Bryn of Lyman, Christina Ellsworth and her wife Hayley of Wales, Joshua, Jericho and Roslyn Ayotte of Saco; one great granddaughter, Natalie Davis of Lyman; and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held in honor of Rene and Dorothy on Friday Dec. 15, 2023 at 1 p.m. at the Biddeford Eagles

To express your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com.

If you would like to honor Dot’s memory, in lieu

of flowers get yourself a massage, take a day off and do a spa day, splurge on an expensive bottle of liquor and have a drink. Dance like no one is watching

