PORTLAND – Harlan “Sonny” B. Davis, 71, of Portland, formerly of Bridgton, passed away on Thursday Dec 7, 2023. Sonny had a 45-year tenure at Pleasant Mountain and served 17 years as Ski Patrol Director.
Services to be held Thursday Dec 14, 2023 at 4 p.m. at First Congregational Church S. High Street in Bridgton, with reception to follow at the DownEast Ski club.
Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, 8 Elm Street, Bridgton. To read the full obituary and leave condolences for his family go to: http://www.chandlerfunerals.com
