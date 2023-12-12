FALMOUTH – Marjorie Dromgoole Humeniuk, 70, of Falmouth, passed away peacefully on Dec. 5, 2023, following a brief illness. She was born in Boston, Mass., one of 12 children of Thomas and Marjorie (Robertson) Dromgoole.

Marjorie was a Nurse Anesthetist and over the course of her career worked at Mass General (Boston, Mass.), Mercy Hospital (Portland, Maine) and later at Maine Medical Center (Portland, Maine) where she retired after 35 years. Marjorie was greatly admired and respected by her co-workers. Even after retiring, Marjorie continued to help others, most recently volunteering at the Portland Recovery Community Center.

Marjorie grew up in Charlestown, Mass. but some of her fondest childhood memories were of summers spent on Peaks Island, Maine. Marjorie first met Bill, her husband of 31 years, on Peaks Island.

She especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends, including her longtime friend Wally Smith who she first met in college. Marjorie had a special place in her heart for her late mother-in-law Maria Humeniuk who lived to 102.

Marjorie is survived by her husband, William “Bill” Humeniuk of Falmouth; daughter Darcy (Sanborn) Dolan and son-in-law Mark Dolan, son Douglas Sanborn and daughter-in-law Nina (Orchard) Sanborn, daughter Elizabeth (Rose) Humeniuk; and grandson Morgan Sanborn. She is also survived by her siblings Arthur Dromgoole, Diane Redline, John Dromgoole, William Dromgoole, Mark Dromgoole, Claire Kavanaugh, Peter Dromgoole, Thomas Dromgoole, Mary Beaty and Anne McCarthy; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Visitation will be held from 1 – 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St. Portland. Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to sign Marjorie’s online guest book.

