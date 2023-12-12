Humeniuk, Marjorie Dromgoole 70, of Falmouth, Dec. 5. Memorial Visitation, 1-3 p.m., Dec. 17, Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St. Portland.
