SACO – A Celebration of Life Service for Rene “Flute” Letourneau, who died Nov. 23 and his beloved wife, Dorothy (Allen) Letourneau, who died Dec. 3 will be held 1 p.m. Friday Dec. 15 at the Eagles Club, 57 Birch St., Biddeford. Arrangements are in the care of David E. Desmond & Son Funeral Home, 638 High St., Bath.

