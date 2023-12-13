KENNEBUNK – James “Jim” P. Allen III, a devoted family man, accomplished engineer, and avid golfer, peacefully passed away at the age of 91 on Dec. 10, 2023, in Biddeford. Jim was born on May 24, 1932, in Rockville Centre, N.Y., to the late James P. Allen Jr. and Evelyn Ulmschneider Allen.

Jim is survived by his five loving children, James “Jay” P. Allen IV and wife Laurie of Dover, Mass., Karen Allen Lynch and husband Jeff Constable of Mahwah, N.J., Susan Allen Cera and husband Peter of Raleigh, N.C., Brian Joseph Allen and wife Jennie of Sutton, Mass., and Kevin Kearney Allen and wife Michelle of Arundel. He also leaves behind his wife Virginia “Ginny” Kearney Allen of Kennebunk, and his brother, Rev. Joseph Peter Allen OP of New York, N.Y. His brother Roger V. Allen predeceased him.

Jim was blessed with 12 grandchildren, Elizabeth Allen and husband Owen Mahan, Charles Allen, Meredith Allen, Andrew Lynch, Matthew Lynch and wife Aimee, Sabrina Cera, Tucker Cera, Adrianna Cera, Carson Cera, Delilah Allen, Sawyer Allen, and Finn Allen, all of whom brought immense joy to his life.

Raised in Wellesley, Mass., Jim graduated from Saint Sebastian’s School in 1950, where he excelled in math and science, while also playing basketball and baseball. Continuing his academic journey, he attended The College of the Holy Cross, earning a B.S. degree in Physics in 1954. Jim furthered his education at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, obtaining a BSCE graduate degree in 1956. He faithfully attended all reunions and cherished the friendships that he maintained over the decades.

Over a remarkable 34-year career at Stone and Webster Engineering Corporation, Jim ascended to the positions of Assistant Engineering Manager and Chief Engineer of the Structural Division. A respected figure in his field, he was a longtime Fellow of the American Society of Civil Engineers, a Fellow of the American Concrete Institute, the Boston Society of Civil Engineers, the Pressed Concrete Institute, and Tau Beta Phi.

After raising his family in Weston, Mass., Jim retired to Kennebunk in 1991. He had a strong connection to Kennebunk, having summered there for many years. In retirement, Jim was a dedicated member of Webhannet Golf Club, finding success in tournaments with the Southern Maine Seniors Golf Association. He continued to enjoy golf until the age of 90, when he was sidelined by a shoulder injury.

As a devout parishioner of St. Martha’s Catholic Church in Kennebunk, Jim played a vital advisory role in the church’s renovation. He also designed a unique solution of adding stained glass windows within the panels of the now-hidden roof trusses. His commitment to community extended to his active involvement with Holy Spirit Parish-St. Martha’s Church as a Fourth Degree Knight of Columbus. He was fond of his friends and acquaintances in the Kennebunk community and those connections were important to him.

A passionate patriarch, he enjoyed visiting his children and grandchildren, often undertaking various design, construction, painting, and landscaping projects at their homes. His family benefitted from the fact that he could engineer a better solution to almost any problem. He was only a phone call away to offer real-time help on plumbing or electrical. When visiting, watching grandchildren play and perform was a favorite pastime, and he could not resist coaching, even if he was unfamiliar with the sport or activity they chose to pursue. He also shared his passion for Boston sports teams with all his family, and that will endure for generations to come.

Jim actively followed current events, with a particular focus on religious and political trends. Diligently curating articles, he organized them into distinct piles for his children and grandchildren depending on their interests.

Jim’s legacy lives on through his family, his contributions to the engineering community, and the memories shared with friends and loved ones. He will be dearly missed and forever remembered for his warmth, wisdom, and enduring love.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 19 from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. at St. Martha’s Church, 30 Portland Rd., Kennebunk, ME 04043. Funeral Mass will follow at 12 p.m.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence please visit Jim ’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

In lieu of flowers,

the family requests donations be made to

Holy Spirit Parish-

St. Martha’s Church,

236 Eldridge Rd.,

Wells, ME 04090

