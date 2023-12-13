Gaillard, Jeannine Theresa 87, in Auburn, Dec. 9. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, St. Gregory’s The Great Church, 24 Gray. Arrangements Wilson Funeral Home.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Gaillard, Jeannine Theresa 87, in Auburn, Dec. 9. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, St. Gregory’s The Great ...
Gaillard, Jeannine Theresa 87, in Auburn, Dec. 9. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, St. Gregory’s The Great Church, 24 Gray. Arrangements Wilson Funeral Home.
Send questions/comments to the editors.