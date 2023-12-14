A group of residents including current and former lawmakers has filed a federal lawsuit challenging a law passed by voters in November that restricts foreign spending in referendum campaigns.

The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in Bangor by Jane Pringle, Kenneth Fletcher, Bonnie Gould, Brenda Garrand, and Lawrence Wold against the Maine Commission on Governmental Ethics and Election Practices and Attorney General Aaron Frey.

Pringle is a state representative from Windham while Fletcher and Gould are former representatives from Winslow and Cornish respectively.

The suit argues that the new law approved by voters as Question 2 on the November ballot violates the freedom of speech, right to petition the government, and freedom of the press under the First and Fourteenth Amendments.

The law, which takes effect Jan. 5, prohibits any entity or business with at least 5% ownership by a foreign government or government-influenced entity from spending money on state or local elections.

The suit filed Wednesday is the fourth challenge to Question 2 to be brought against the ethics commission and attorney general in federal court this week. Other suits were filed by utility companies that Question 2 was largely aimed at and media organizations who have argued that the new law would restrict political speech in violation of the First Amendment.

A spokesperson for the attorney general’s office said in response to inquiries about the earlier lawsuits this week that the office does not comment on pending litigation.

The executive director of the ethics commission said earlier this week that that commission was studying the earlier complaints and consulting with its counsel in the AG’s office.

