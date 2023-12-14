The Farmington Area Ecumenical Ministry endorses the position taken by the Maine Council of Churches following the recent mass shooting in Lewiston — thoughts and prayers are inadequate if not accompanied by efforts to prevent future violence. These efforts include advocating for sensible gun safety legislation like universal background checks, red flag laws and closing loopholes in gun sale laws.
We all want a safe community — let’s do our part.
Anne Smith of Strong and members of Fairbanks Union Church; Farmington Society of Friends; First Congregational Church, Farmington (Old South); First Congregational Church, Wilton; Henderson Memorial Baptist Church; Shorey Chapel; St. Joseph’s Parish; St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Wilton; and Trinity United Methodist Church
