The top left news note, On This Date, from the Dec. 9 Sports page, stated, “In 2001, New Hampshire native Bode Miller becomes the first American since 1983 to win a World Cup giant slalom race.” I think you missed the word “man” after “American.” What about Maine’s own Julie Parisien, who won a World Cup giant slalom race at Waterville Valley in 1991?
Julia Nord
Peaks Island
