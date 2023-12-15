Caroline Hartley scored 13 points and Emerson Flaker added 11 as Scarborough built a 16-point first-half lead and held on to defeat South Portland, 45-40, in a Class AA South girls’ basketball game Friday night in South Portland.

Isabel Freedman added nine points for the Red Storm (3-0).

The Red Riots (1-2) were paced Annie Whitmore with 13 points.

CHEVERUS 76, OXFORD HILLS 47: Maddie Fitzpatrick scored 26 points to lead the Stags (2-0) to a blowout win over the Vikings (1-1) in South Paris.

Ruth Boles added 12 points for Cheverus, which ran off the game’s first 18 points. The Stags led 22-6 after one quarter and 44-13 at halftime.

Ella Pelletier scored 25 points for Oxford Hills.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 52, WESTBROOK 42: Izzy Morelli scored 17 points to pace the Patriots (2-1) to a win over the Blue Blazes (2-1) at Westbrook.

Ella Kenney chipped in with 12 points. Alexa Portas added 11.

Kylie Young scored 12 points for Westbrook.

MT. ARARAT 49, MARSHWOOD 46: The Eagles (3-0) closed with a 14-5 run in the fourth quarter to rally past the Hawks (0-3) in South Berwick.

Cali Pomerleau scored 11 points to lead a balanced offense for Mt. Ararat.

Marshwood’s Sarah Theriault had 15 points and 17 rebounds. Natalie Lathrop added 14 points.

THORNTON ACADEMY 73, BONNY EAGLE 32: Emma Lizotte dropped in 26 points for the Golden Trojans (3-0) as they rolled out to a 45-13 halftime lead and easily handled the Scots (0-3) in Standish.

Kylie Lamson tossed in 19 points, including three 3-pointers. Addisen Sulikowski added 10 points.

Charley McAvoy led Bonny Eagle with nine points.

BRUNSWICK 58, KENNEBUNK 30: Abriele St. Pierre scored 18 points and Dakota Shipley added 10 as the Dragons (3-0) defeated the Rams (0-3) in Kennebunk.

Cenzie Cunningham paced Kennebunk with 10 points.

GREELY 47, FREEPORT 40: Lauren Hester scored 13 points, and the Rangers (1-2) downed the Falcons (2-1) in Freeport.

Hester made three of Greely’s seven 3-pointers. Zada Smith (seven points) and Abi Livingston (six points) each had two 3s. Asja Kelman finished with eight points, while Hannah Hussey scored six.

Abby Giroux led Freeport with 13 points, followed by Sydney Gelhar and Maddie Cormier with 10 apiece.

BANGOR 51, WINDHAM 31: Avery Clark scored 20 points, Mimi Quinn added 13, and the Rams (3-0) rolled past the Eagles (0-3) in Bangor.

Mackenzie Delewski and Mallory Muse led Windham with nine points apiece.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 62, TRAIP ACADEMY 29: Tessa Ferguson scored 14 of her 26 points in the first quarter as the Seagulls (3-0) jumped out to a 21-6 lead and cruised past the Rangers (0-3) at Old Orchard Beach.

Sarah Davis added 20 points, while Cate Clark had 11 points and 15 rebounds.

Lilly Stuart scored 11 points for Traip.

WAYNFLETE 40, SACOPEE VALLEY 22: Ayla Stutzman led the Flyers (3-0) with 12 points in a win over the Hawks (1-2) at Portland.

Emma Boulanger scored 11 points for Sacopee.

WELLS 42, LAKE REGION 39: Maren Maxon scored 19 points as the Warriors (3-0) edged the Lakers (2-1) in Naples.

Payton Fazzina added nine points for Wells, followed by Megyn Mertens with eight and Payton Maxon with six.

Lake Region’s Ava Smith had 14 points. Margo Tremblay made three 3-pointers and a free throw for 10 points.

