Gun violence is an abomination. It’s appropriate that murderer Robert Card’s brain is being examined, but I find it dispiriting that politicians in Augusta are still not taking meaningful steps to create new gun laws after the mass slaughter of people in Lewiston. It appears to me that respectful moments of silence have transformed into an ongoing silence in the State House.

It’s my understanding that Maine state leaders could have already called for an emergency legislative session to address gun violence, but chose not to. Instead of punting until next year, our local politicians could be crafting new laws that ban assault weapons, and change Maine’s weaker yellow flag law into a stronger red flag law.

In my view, our communities need to link arms this holiday season to convince elected officials to create new gun laws with urgency. Otherwise with the passage of time, I fear we risk having the names of the Lewiston mass shooting victims become mere statistics on a faded piece of paper. Out of our thoughts. Out of our prayers. I know in my heart Mainers can do better than that if we speak up about the dire need for new gun laws.

Aaron Bergeron

Portland

