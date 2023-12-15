Dean Spanos has decided he isn’t “All In” anymore on Brandon Staley and Tom Telesco leading the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chargers owner fired Staley as coach and Telesco as general manager Friday morning after one of the worst losses in franchise history.

Los Angeles made the playoffs last season but is one of this year’s biggest disappointments at 5-9, with losses in five of their last six games. The Bolts dropped into last place in the AFC West after Thursday night’s 63-21 loss at Las Vegas.

It was the most points allowed in franchise history and the 42-point margin was the third-worst.

Spanos thanked Staley and Telesco in a statement for their hard work, dedication and professionalism, but he did not mince words on in why the move was made with three games remaining in the regular season.

“Doing nothing in the name of continuity was not a risk I was willing to take. Our fans have stood strong through so many ups and downs and close games. They deserve more. Frankly, they’ve earned more,” he said.

Giff Smith will serve as the interim head coach and JoJo Wooden as interim general manager. Los Angeles’ next game is against Buffalo on Dec. 23.

Smith, the outside linebackers coach, has been with the organization for eight seasons and was the only position coach retained by Staley when he was hired in 2021. Wooden was one of Telesco’s first front office hires in 2013 and is the director of player personnel.

Run game coordinator/defensive line coach Jay Rodgers was also fired.

Staley – who had an overall record of 24-25 – is the third NFL coach to be fired this season, joining Josh McDaniels of the Raiders and Carolina’s Frank Reich.

It is the first time since 1998 that the Chargers have made an in-season coaching move.

Telesco had been the general manager since 2013. The team only made three playoff appearances under his tenure and were 86-95 overall.

PATRIOTS: New England rookie receiver Demario “Pop” Douglas has been given the green light to return against the Chiefs after being sidelined since sustaining a concussion in the Meadowlands last month.

“He’s cleared the protocol,” Coach Bill Belichick said. “We’ll see how it goes today, but assuming no setbacks, he should be available.”

The concussion Douglas suffered against the Giants was his second of the season, and he’s missed three of the team’s first 13 games. Though he still leads the team with 410 receiving yards, Belichick seemed to think the time on the sidelines had hindered the rookie’s growth a bit.

Trent Brown (ankle/hand/illness), Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and Christian Barmore (shoulder) were absent from practice on Friday

CHIEFS: Running back Isiah Pacheco has been ruled out of the game in New England after having “a cleanup” surgery on his ailing shoulder, Coach Andy Reid said Friday, adding that he expects one of the NFL’s leading rushers to be back next week.

The Chiefs play the Patriots on Sunday in a game that was flexed out of its original Monday night timeslot.

Pacheco was coming off one of his best games of the season in Green Bay, when he ran 18 times for 110 yards and a score, when the shoulder issue surfaced on the Chiefs’ injury report. He did not practice last week and missed the 20-17 loss to Buffalo, and while he participated in walk-throughs this week Pacheco was not ready for any sort of contact.

The Chiefs will lean again this week on Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who had just 39 yards rushing on 11 carries against the Bills, and third-down back Jerick McKinnon, who was more effective both running the ball and catching it out of the backfield.

Left tackle Donovan Smith also will miss his second straight game with a neck stinger, leaving impressive rookie Wanya Morris to take his place.

THURSDAY GAME: The Raiders set a team record for points scored in a game in Thursday’s 63-21 win over the Chargers. But that was only a fraction of the history that was made.

For the first time in the NFL, the officiating on the field and in the replay booth consisted of an all-Black crew.

In addition, three women worked the game for the first time in history, with one as the field official and two in the booth. The line judge was Maia Chaka, the replay official was Artenzia Young-Seigler and Desiree Abrams was the replay assistant.

Ronald Torbert was the referee.

PANTHERS: Carolina placed Hayden Hurst on injured reserve just weeks after the veteran tight end’s father, Jerry Hurst, posted on social media that his son was diagnosed with post-traumatic amnesia following a concussion sustained on Nov. 9 against the Chicago Bears.

Shortly after his father’s concerning post, which asked for prayers for his son, Hurst took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote that he suffered a “pretty nasty concussion” and didn’t remember up to four hours after the game. Hurst called it a “scary situation” but added that “it is NOT career ending. I’m starting my return to play this week, so fingers crossed I make it back for the last few weeks!”

Hurst has remained in the concussion protocol since and has not played. He had been practicing on a limited basis.

JETS:

Aaron Rodgers took a few more steps in his comeback attempt from a torn left Achilles tendon.

Coach Robert Saleh said Friday the 40-year-old quarterback “pushed it a little bit” at practice Thursday, when he was listed as a limited participant after sitting out Wednesday.

Saleh said Rodgers, who was hurt four snaps into his debut with the team on Sept. 11, took some snaps under center, ran some bootleg plays and jogged during practice.

“He looks normal to me,” said Saleh, with a laugh. “It’s unbelievable. Credit to him, especially in this day and age where a hangnail can affect a game week, but this dude is grinding to try to get himself back. It just shows how much he cares. I have an appreciation for him.”

