PORTLAND – Carol A. (Bickford) Leavitt, 76, passed away on Dec. 11, 2023, at her home in Portland. Born on Dec. 11, 1947, in Portland, she was the daughter of Stephen and Anne (Kelley) Bickford.

Known for her love of Christmas, Carol was a generous gift-giver, she would always be sure to fulfill everyone’s Christmas list. Carol was the last of the ‘old guard’ in the family neighborhood, driving a large SUV, famously picking up her son’s football team from Portland High School and driving them to practice. She was a lifelong animal lover and plant enthusiast. She also enjoyed her daily soap operas, particularly “Santa Barbara” and “Days of Our Lives.” She was a loving woman, doting on her grandchildren and became affectionately known as ‘Meme’. A proud Cathedral High School alum, Carol valued loyalty and had a passion for her family, favorite TV shows, and pets, she dappled in ceramic making and painting. Despite her dislike of winter, she loved apple picking in the fall.

Carol was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Timothy W. Leavitt.

She is survived by her children, Melissa Leavitt of Westbrook, Matthew Leavitt and his wife Rhiana of Scarborough, Michael Leavitt and his wife Catherine of Waterboro, and Marianne and her husband Kevin Brown of Lewiston; sister, Joan H. (Bickford) and husband Carl Leach of Westbrook; grandchildren, Jordan, Kaitryn, Trafton, Sawyer, Reid, and Lillian.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 18 at Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway; with a burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. To view Carol’s memorial page please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Carol’s memory to the

Animal Refuge League

of Greater Portland,

P.O. Box 336,

Westbrook, ME 04098,

or go to

http://www.arlgp.org/memorial.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous