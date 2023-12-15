HARPSWELL – Laura Ruth “Laurie” Lane-Reticker was born May 25, 1926 in Manchester, N.H. to Stoddard and Estella Hitchcock Lane. In 1929 they moved with Stoddard Lane Jr., Barbara and Mary Dana to Des Moines, Iowa where Stoddard Lane was minister of Plymouth Congregational Church until his death a week before Laurie graduated from Roosevelt High School. The family spent summers at their beloved cottage at Mere Point on Casco Bay.

Laurie met Ed Reticker from Dartmouth in her senior year at Mount Holyoke College. They were married on Aug. 9, 1947 and went to Punahou School in Honolulu, Hawaii where Ed taught Latin and English and Laurie helped in the kindergarten. Alison was born there in 1948.

Ed Graduated from Harvard Law School in 1952. In 1954 their son Stoddard was born in Chapel Hill, N.C. They moved to West Hartford, Conn. where Lydia was born in 1958.

It was a wonderful place to raise a family with good schools and good friends. Laurie and Ed moved to Boston in 1985 where he was general counsel for Bank of New England and they had a lovely apartment overlooking Boston Harbor. Those wonderful 20 years ended when Ed died on Dec. 13, 2005, ending a happy marriage of 58 years.

Lydia and Andre Cocquyt helped her through that sad time. She rented a cottage next door to them in Stuart, Fla. Andre’s work took him to Maine in 2012. He, Lydia and Laurie joined forces to build a home together in Harpswell which allowed her to grow old in a beautiful place with caring companions.

Laurie loved reading and enjoyed writing (she wrote this obituary). When she was younger she loved sailing, hiking and traveling.

As well as Lydia and Andre, Andre’s daughter Eva, son Jos, his wife Anne and great-grandson Lewis, she leaves Alison and Stoddard and her beloved cat, Tybee.

