GARDINER – Michele Ann (Robbins) MacLean, 56, of Freeport, died as the result of a long, chronic illness on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough after a brief hospitalization at Maine Medical Center.

Michele was born on Sept. 23, 1967 in Dover, N.J. Michele grew up and spent most of her life living in Gardiner, Maine. Throughout her time in Gardiner, Michele went on to become very well known within the community for her contagious personality, her willingness to drop anything to help anyone in need, and her unlimited drive to be around her loved ones and friends. Michele inspired all she touched to enjoy life to the fullest and her loss reminds us how precious life can truly be.

﻿Above all, Michele’s proudest achievement in her life was raising her children, Hannah and Cameron, to be successful adults. Michele spent a lot of time with her children, experiencing new things, traveling, and advocating for experiences rather than gifts. Michele was a loving mother whose influence will continue to be felt by her children throughout their lives. Michele also loved her dog Bella, who misses her already.

﻿Michele graduated from Gardiner Area High School in 1985 and continued her education, earning an associate’s degree and paralegal certificate from the University of Southern Maine. She began her professional career as a real estate paralegal with the Augusta law firm of Sanborn, Moreshead, Schade & Gifford. She next joined attorney Linda Gifford at her firm, where she became an integral part of the firm’s real estate practice. During this period, Michele first became acquainted with government affairs, working with Linda on behalf of the Maine Association of Realtors. Michele went on to establish her own government affairs consulting practice, known as Capitol Strategies, which she ran successfully for more than 20 years serving clients in the paper and forest products industry, telecommunications and electric utilities, pharmaceuticals, and electronic gaming. In the State House, she was friendly, knowledgeable, and respected by her clients and legislators. She was widely known and liked by colleagues and everyone who worked at the legislature. Her smiling face and fun nature will certainly be missed “under the dome.”

﻿Other than spending time with her children, Michele loved the outdoors. Some of her favorite activities included sailing, running, hiking, skiing, and going to the beach. Among the many road races she completed in her running career were the Boston, New York City, Big Sur, and Marine Corps Marathons, including the infamous 2013 Boston Marathon. Her favorite places in Maine included Rangeley, Carrabassett Valley, and Popham Beach. She was perhaps most at peace walking the beach at Popham at sunrise, looking for shells. Michele loved any opportunity to entertain or host her friends and family, including her famous Halloween neighborhood party and holiday meals. She was a fantastic cook and will always be remembered for making particularly memorable Thanksgiving turkey meals. She loved any opportunity to go to a concert or listen to live music, especially by her favorite artists, Kenney Chesney or the Zac Brown Band.

﻿Michele will always be remembered for her contagious smile, her unshakeable love for her children, and her adventurous spirit.

﻿Michele is survived by her mother, Geraldine (Ryan) Doyle, and stepfather, Buddy Doyle of Gardiner; her stepfather, Bruce Robbins and wife Pat of Hallowell; her sister, Paige Mills of Augusta; nephews, Jacob Mills of Pensacola, Fla. and Casey Mills of Augusta; and her children, Hannah (Fossett) Felteau and husband Jonathan Felteau of Westbrook, and Cameron MacLean of Augusta. Furthermore, she will continue to be in the hearts and prayers of her extended family, friends, and community. Michele was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Doris and Bill Ryan, with whom she had an extremely special relationship. As a family, we know they are happy to finally be reunited.

﻿Michele’s family has been touched by the outreach of all our friends, family, loved ones, and community. There will be a Celebration of Life on Dec. 27, 2023 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Maple Hill Farm in Hallowell. There will be a formal service at 3 p.m. and then an open house to follow. Please feel free to bring a favorite photo of you and Michele or a memory to write down on a card to share with the family.

In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to:

The Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital

at Maine Medical Center

in Portland, Maine

