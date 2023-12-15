COLLEGES

The Washington state Supreme Court declined Friday to review the Pac-12’s appeal of a lower court ruling that gives full control of the conference to Oregon State and Washington State, keeping in place a legal victory for the league’s two remaining schools over its 10 departing members.

Last month a superior court judge in Whitman County, Washington, granted the two remaining Pac-12 schools a preliminary injunction that sided with Oregon State and Washington State’s argument, saying 10 departing schools relinquished their right to be part of the conference’s decision-making board when they announced they were joining new leagues in 2024.

The decision put Oregon State and Washington State in control of hundreds of millions of dollars in Pac-12 assets, but also made them fully responsible for the conference’s liabilities.

MICHIGAN STATE: Trustees agreed to release documents to the state attorney general related to the school’s investigations into Larry Nassar, the now-imprisoned former sports doctor.

The documents will be reviewed by the school’s general counsel before being released. There will be redactions of sensitive and personal privacy information. The school had argued that the documents are protected by attorney-client privilege.

FOOTBALL: Boise State will start freshman C.J. Tiller at quarterback today against UCLA in the LA Bowl. “There’s always the part of a true freshman who’s playing his first time where you just never know what you’re gonna get,” offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan said.

SOCCER

GERMAN LEAGUE: Foil-wrapped chocolate coins flew onto the field as fans expressed unhappiness with an investment deal by forcing the action to be briefly stopped in Borussia Moenchengladbach’s game against Werder Bremen.

Fan groups across Germany have pledged to protest the league’s plan to sell a stake of future broadcast revenues to an outside investor. The groups agreed on a silent protest with no singing and chanting for the first 12 minutes of each game this weekend.

PREMIER LEAGUE: Dejan Kulusevski set up a goal and scored another as visiting Tottenham gained ground on the top four by beating Nottingham Forest, 2-0.

ITALIAN LEAGUE: Juventus missed a chance to return to first place when visiting Genoa came from behind to draw 1-1 at Turin, Italy.Juventus started the day two points behind leader Inter Milan and although the gap was halved, Inter can extend its lead Sunday when it plays Lazio.

TENNIS

ATP: Jannik Sinner, a 22-year-old Italian, earned the Most Improved Player and Fans’ Favorite awards, and Darren Cahill and Simone Vagnozzi shared Coach of the Year for working with him.

Sinner led Italy to its first Davis Cup championship since 1976, won his first Masters 1000 trophy and made it to the title match at the ATP Finals before losing to Novak Djokovic, while finishing the season at a career-best No. 4 in the rankings.

AUTO RACING

INDYCAR SERIES: A.J. Foyt Racing has named Sting Ray Robb as driver of the No. 41 Chevrolet next season.

Robb, 22, is entering his second year in the series and will drive a Chevy for the first time for the team founded by the four-time Indianapolis 500 winner and run by his son, Larry Foyt. Robb finished 23rd with 147 points in the standings.

