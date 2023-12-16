CINCINNATI — Tee Higgins made a savvy goal-line move to score a touchdown and force overtime and Evan McPherson made a 29-yard field goal to seal a 27-24 victory Saturday for Cincinnati over the Minnesota Vikings, keeping the Bengals playoff hopes alive without their star quarterback.

Higgins caught a 21-yard pass from Jake Browning with under a minute remaining in the game and pulled off an acrobatic move to stretch the ball over the goal line and tie the game at 24.

In overtime, a 4-yard run from Joe Mixon made it an easy chip shot for McPherson with 3:11 remaining. The Bengals (8-6) had taken over at their 41-yard line after stopping the Vikings (7-7) on fourth-and-short.

Cincinnati erased a 17-3 Minnesota lead with its two fourth-quarter touchdowns.

Browning was 29 for 42 for 324 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He completed passes to 12 different receivers.

Mullens, the fourth quarterback to start a game this season for the Vikings, passed for 303 yards with two TDs and two interceptions. Backup running back Ty Chandler had a career-high 132 rushing yards and a touchdown for Minnesota.

NOTES

TEXANS: C.J. Stroud will miss Houston’s game against Tennessee on Sunday after sustaining a concussion last week.

The Texans announced Saturday that the star rookie quarterback did not travel with the team to Tennessee and would miss the game.

EAGLES: Cornerback Darius Slay Jr. had arthroscopic knee surgery this week and will miss at least Monday night’s game at Seattle.

Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni declined Saturday to say how much time Slay was expected to miss. The 32-year-old Slay has started 12 games for the Eagles this season. He missed the Eagles’ loss to the Jets earlier this season with a knee issue.

BROWNS: Defensive end Myles Garrett was fined $25,000 by the NFL for “public criticism of officiating” after he made pointed remarks following last week’s game against Jacksonville, a person familiar with the punishment told The Associated Press.

