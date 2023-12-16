KENNEBUNK – Joyce (Endres) French, 86, passed away on Dec. 3, 2023 at her home in Kennebunk.

Born to Dorsey and Marjorie Endres in 1937, Joyce was one of five sisters and grew up in West Hartford, Conn. and the North Shore of Chicago, Ill. After graduating from New Trier High School in Winnetka, Ill., Joyce attended Northwestern University before getting married and starting a family in Fort Washington, Pa. and raising them in Mamaroneck, N.Y. She continued her education at The College of New Rochelle (New York). She took on administrative roles, but loved most her job as hostess at Mamaroneck Diner interacting with customers. In later years, Joyce also lived in Cary, N.C. and Madison, Conn.

Joyce was known for her love of family, her outgoing personality, and her ability to make a cozy home. She loved being a grandmother, and enjoyed sweets, the New York Yankees, shopping, old movies and staying in touch with friends.

Joyce is survived by three children, Kelly Leisten, Douglas (Carrie) and Jeffrey (Glenn); five grandchildren, Torey, Sam, Cody, Kim (Colby) and Max; her younger sister, Jane Card of Kennebunk; and several nieces and nephews.

Private memorials will be held later.