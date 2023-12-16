Theo Pow scored 21 points as Kennebunk earned a 77-42 win over Brunswick in a Class A South boys’ basketball game Saturday in Kennebunk.

Sammy Murray chipped in with 18 points, and Jacob Thompson made three 3-pointers on the way to 15 points for the Rams (2-1), who outscored Brunswick 27-9 in the third quarter for a 58-32 lead.

Trevor Gerrish led Brunswick (1-2) with 18 points, followed by Noah Johnson with 14.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

GORHAM 6, PENOBSCOT 3: Emerson Homa recorded a hat trick as Gorham/Bonny Eagle/Massabesic/Fryeburg/Lake Region/Westbrook (5-1) overcame an early two-goal deficit to beat the Pioneers (5-1) at Penobscot Ice Arena in Brewer.

Penobscot grabbed a 2-0 lead less than two minutes into the game on goals by Jordin Williams and Ella Davis and maintained that margin into the second period, when Gorham struck for four straight goals. Homa got the first two, then set up the go-ahead goal by Katelyn Cyr. Greta Grant made it 4-2 in the final minute of the second.

Marissa Payne and Penobscot’s Delaney Carr exchange goals in the third period before Homa finished her hat trick with an empty-net goal.

Gorham goalie Emily Beal stopped 23 shots and also was credited with an assist.

