Romasco, Kathleen Mildred “Dukie” (Keenan) 71, in Navarre, Fla., Nov. 16. Visit 4-6 p.m., Dec. 27, A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, Portland. Funeral Mass 10 a.m., Dec. 28, St. Peters Catholic Church, Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Romasco, Kathleen Mildred "Dukie" (Keenan) 71, in Navarre, Fla., Nov. 16. Visit 4-6 p.m., Dec. 27, A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, Portland. ...
Romasco, Kathleen Mildred “Dukie” (Keenan) 71, in Navarre, Fla., Nov. 16. Visit 4-6 p.m., Dec. 27, A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, Portland. Funeral Mass 10 a.m., Dec. 28, St. Peters Catholic Church, Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.