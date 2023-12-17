PORTLAND – Marie Joan (Quattrucci) Napolitano, 86, of Portland passed away peacefully Thursday Dec. 14, 2023, at home surrounded by her loving family after a long courageous battle with cancer.

She was born April 8, 1937 in Portland, a daughter to the late Gaetano and Assunta (Paolino) Quattrucci. Marie attended Portland schools, graduating from Portland High School in 1956. She went on to have a brief work history before she met the love of her life, Peter “Scotty” Napolitano and got married on Oct. 12, 1963 and then had five wonderful children. She became a stay-at-home mother and caretaker to her mother, Assunta and aunt Margaret. She was a longtime communicant of St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church.

Marie enjoyed cooking her amazing Italian food for anyone and everyone no matter the occasion and you never went hungry. She loved playing games and watching game shows but especially loved her lottery tickets which she would refer to them as her “scratchies”. Going to the casino was another favorite pastime of hers and watching her New England sports teams, especially the Boston Red Sox. You could often hear her yelling at the television throughout the house.

Marie loved her family and friends with everything she had and was always willing to host for an army. Every Christmas Eve at her home on Munjoy Hill was an eventful celebration like no other and was always wall to wall family and friends filled with love and laughter. She would prepare for this day a week in advance and you often wondered where her energy came from.

She was predeceased by her loving husband, Peter “Scotty” Napolitano, parents Gaetano Quattrucci and Assunta Quattrucci; and brothers Michael Quattrucci, John Quattrucci, Raymond Quattrucci, Frank Quattrucci, and sisters Lucy Albano, Jeannette Galli.

She is survived by brothers Bernard Quattrucci (Marie), Guy Quattrucci (Patty); five children, Susan (Paul) Tucci of Windham, Joseph (Toni) Napolitano of Garland, Marie (Harry) Brown of Hollis, Rita (Charles) Brown of Windham, Lisa (Shane) Dobson of Portland; eight grandchildren, Michael Napolitano, Paul Tucci, Janessa Napolitano, Nicole Tucci Markovchick, Charlie Brown, Michael Brown, Kristina Kelley, Travis Brown; and six great-grandchildren.

Special thanks to Compassus hospice for the wonderful care they gave our mother. We’re forever grateful.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrate at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 20 at St. Peters Roman Catholic Church, 72 Federal St., Portland. Burial will follow at New Calvary Cemetery in South Portland.

To share memories of Marie or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com.

