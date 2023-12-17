Napolitano, Marie Joan (Quattrucci) 86, of Portland, Dec. 14, at home. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m., Dec. 20, St. Peters Roman Catholic Church, Portland. A.T. Hutchins LLC, Portland
