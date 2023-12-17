SPRINGVALE – Ruth Littlefield, of Springvale, passed away peacefully on Nov. 22, 2023, with family at her side at The Lodges in Springvale.

Ruth was born on Dec. 8, 1929, in Milo, and graduated from Kents Hill Prep School in Kents Hill. She then attended Nasson College where she first met Donald Littlefield and was married on May 26, 1949 for 73 happy years. They both attended University of Maine, where she graduated with two Bachelor of Science degrees: a B.S. in Economics and a B.S. in Education.

Ruth loved teaching and helping kids. She taught grades 2-8, making great effort to find alternate ways to teach each child in their best learning style. Upon retiring after 20 years, she got her Real Estate license.

Ruth was also an accomplished seamstress, an experienced knitter-crocheter, and crewel needle work. She often was asked to judge competitions. Donald and Ruth operated a bi-centennial farm selling vegetables, raising their own beef, making their own yogurt and cream, and ice cream.

She also was a very active member in the Christian Woman’s Club and Aglow. She would want you to know you are loved. Jesus is the Way, the Truth, and the Life. Nothing can separate us from his love.

Ruth was predeceased by her beloved husband of 73 years, Donald Littlefield, who passed away Jan. 13, 2023; brothers Roland West of Vermont and Charles West of Virginia.

Survivors include her daughter, Beth Folsom and her husband John, four children and five grandchildren of Alfred; and her son, Westley and wife Debbie Littlefield and two children of Springvale.

A memorial service, followed by a reception, will be held Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2024 at 11 a.m. at the Bethel Christian Church in North Berwick.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Ruth’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibbersautumngreen.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial at Autumn Green, 47 Oak St., Alfred, ME 04002.

