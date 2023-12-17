RAYMOND – Walter A. Lindell, Jr., 83, of Raymond, passed away peacefully on Nov. 21, 2023 at The Gosnell Memorial Hospice House after a brief illness.

Born on Sept. 9, 1940 in Springfield, Mass. to the late Walter A. Lindell and the late Elsa U. Lindell (Soderholm), he then grew up on a farm in Greenfield, Mass. Upon graduation from Greenfield High School he went on to The University of Lowell where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Textile Engineering.

Following his marriage to the late Judith Sears, he graduated from Officer’s Candidate School and entered the U.S. Army as a first lieutenant and was sent on active duty in Korea in 1964-1965. After his honorable discharge from the military he and his wife welcomed two sons, Walter “Skip” and Stephen and Walt went to work for the Uniroyal Corporation until 1978 when the family moved from Missouri back to Hingham, Mass. to help take over the family’s iconic Walsh and Packard Hardware Store until Judith’s death in early 1993. During his years in Hingham, Mass. he was active in The Boy Scouts and served on the council and was a member of the Hingham Congregational Church.

In May of 1995 Walt married Daphne Smith and they moved from Hingham, Mass. to Raymond where they purchased an old farmhouse and six acres of land. Having grown up on a farm, Walt had the love of farm life in his blood. He was most proud of his abundant raspberry and strawberry patches and his vegetable gardens and he loved giving the fruits of his labor to not only friends and neighbors, but to the local food pantries. He and Daphne loved to travel and spend time with their family and grandkids, and they enjoyed spending time at “camp” in Sebago getting together with friends. He enjoyed golfing and baking, whether breads for the holidays using his mother’s Swedish recipes, or homemade pie using the squash from his garden. He loved helping others and would lend a hand whenever needed.

He was predeceased by his brother, Raymond Lindell, a sister, Beverly Lindell Margozzi; his parents; and his wife, Judith.

He leaves his wife of 28 years, Daphne Lindell; two sons, Walter Lindell, Stephen Lindell and wife, Courtney, two stepsons, Peter Maescher and wife, Aimnee, Chris Maescher and wife, Amy; a brother, Richard Lindell and wife, Lois; several nieces and nephews; and nine grandchildren.

Services were private and he was laid to rest with military honors in Hingham, Mass. on Dec. 2. Plans are being made for a Celebration of Life in Maine this coming summer.

Donations in Walt’s memory may be made

to the following:

Gosnell Memorial

Hospice House

11 Hunnewell Rd.

Scarborough, ME 04074

