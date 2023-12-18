CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Eric Montross, a former North Carolina and NBA big man, died after a cancer fight, his family said. He was 52.

The school released the family’s announcement Monday morning, saying Montross died Sunday surrounded by loved ones at his Chapel Hill home. He was diagnosed with cancer in March, leading to him stepping away from his duties as a radio analyst for UNC game broadcasts.

“To know Eric was to be his friend, and the family knows that the ripples from the generous, thoughtful way that he lived his life will continue in the lives of the many people he touched with his deep and sincere kindness,” the announcement said.

Montross played for the Tar Heels under Dean Smith from 1990-94 and was a two-time Associated Press second-team All-American. He started on Smith’s second NCAA championship team in 1993.

After a standout career with UNC from 1990-94, Montross was drafted by Boston with the No. 9 overall pick in the 1994 NBA draft. Fresh off a national championship with UNC in 1993, Montross was selected to the 1995 Rookie All-Star Game and was also named to the NBA All-Rookie second team..

KAREEM ABDUL-Jabbar is recovering from surgery for a broken hip after he fell at a concert in Los Angeles.

The NBA Hall of Famer had surgery Sunday “with no complications,” his business partner and spokeswoman, Deborah Morales, told The Associated Press on Monday. Abdul-Jabbar was attending a show Friday night when he was injured. Paramedics at the undisclosed venue responded and the 76-year-old was taken to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

HORNETS: Charlotte forward Miles Bridges was denied entrance to Canada for an NBA game due to his past legal problems, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Monday.

Bridges is serving three years of probation after pleading no contest in exchange for no jail time in the June 2022 domestic violence case involving the mother of his two children, who accused Bridges of assaulting her in front of the children.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »