BASEBALL

Rumors of $300 million offers being made to Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto are inaccurate, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.

While reports have said otherwise, Passan said multiple high-ranking officials trying to sign the Japanese ace were asked to make preliminary bids early in Yamamoto’s free-agency process. Those initial numbers were meant to show seriousness, not represent final offers. Yamamoto’s agent, Joel Wolfe, has not solicited new bids since, per Passan, who added that teams had been asked to refrain from talking terms just yet.

Passan’s report followed multiple reports that the Yankees and Mets had second meetings with Yamamoto over the weekend. Yamamoto is also known to have met with the Dodgers, Giants, Phillies and Red Sox.

RAYS: Wander Franco will receive a bonus from Major League Baseball of more than $700,000, part of a pre-arbitration pool, despite being placed on administrative leave in August while under investigation for an alleged relationship with a minor.

TRADE: Right-hander Yohan Ramirez was acquired by the New York Mets from the Chicago White Sox for $100,000.

ORIOLES: Maryland officials approved a lease extension for the team at Camden Yards in Baltimore, formalizing a long-term agreement and capping months of negotiations that were challenged by how to proceed with future development plans located near the ballpark.

SOCCER

CLUB WORLD CUP: Jhon Arias scored on a penalty in the 71st minute and substitute John Kennedy added a goal on a curling left-footed shot in the 90th as Fluminense of Brazil beat Al Ahly of Egypt 2-0 to advance to the final at Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Fluminense will play Manchester City of England or Urawa Red Diamonds of Japan for the title Friday.

ALBANIA: Coach Sylvinho, a Brazilian, received Albanian citizenship in a show of appreciation for qualifying the tiny Western Balkan country for the European Championship.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Defending champion Manchester City was handed the most benign draw for the Round of 16. It will play Copenhagen, the Danish champion making its first appearance at this stage since 2011. The standout matchup is Napoli vs. Barcelona. The other pairings are Paris Saint-Germain vs. Real Sociedad; Real Madrid vs. Leipzig; Inter Milan vs. Atletico Madrid; Porto vs. Arsenal, PSV Eindhoven vs. Borussia Dortmund; and Lazio vs. Bayern Munich.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: The league released its 2024 schedule, which included with its usual month-long break for the Olympics, from July 18-Aug. 14 because of the Paris Games.

The league’s 28th season will begin May 14 with eight teams in action, including two-time defending champion Las Vegas, which opens against Phoenix. The Aces and New York Liberty, who met in the WNBA finals last season, will play three times, with the first meeting June 15.

TELEVISION

HBO: For the last few years, HBO’s “Real Sports” taped its episodes on the same Manhattan block where CBS’ “60 Minutes” resides. They shared a sensibility along with a neighborhood.

But while “60 Minutes” rolls along in its sixth decade, the monthly sports magazine helmed by Bryant Gumbel is calling it quits in its 29th year. The final 90-minute episode will premiere at 10 p.m. Tuesday.

SKIING

WORLD CUP: Marco Odermatt of Switzerland won the Alta Badia giant slalom at La Villa, Italy, for the second time in two days and extended his winning streak in the discipline to six races.

Odermatt established a big lead in the opening run down the steep and icy Gran Risa course. Then he added to his advantage in the second run to finish a massive 1.05 seconds ahead of Marco Schwarz of Austria and 1.22 ahead of Zan Kranjec of Croatia.

