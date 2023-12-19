Aaron Rodgers’ quest to make an improbable return this season for the New York Jets appears over.

The 40-year-old quarterback said during his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday he’s not yet 100% healthy in his recovery from a torn left Achilles tendon and is still a few weeks away.

“I’m not going to slow my rehab down,” Rodgers said. “I’m going to keep attacking it every single day. But now without a timetable to come back, obviously we can be as smart as we need to be.”

Rodgers said if the Jets had won last Sunday at Miami and remained in the postseason hunt, he “would have pushed it as far as I could this week” even at less than fully healthy to be ready to play against Washington on Sunday. But the Jets were routed 30-0 and eliminated from the playoff hunt for the 13th straight year.

“If I was 100% today, I’d be definitely pushing to play,” Rodgers said. “But the fact is I’m not.”

Rodgers never firmly said he won’t play this season, but strongly indicated that is the case.

“I think the whole time it’s been, you know, hoping that we’re still in it because it was unrealistic to think that I would be 100% to be medically cleared at any point during the regular season,” Rodgers said. “I do feel like in the next three to four weeks, it would be very possible to get to 100%, but obviously not there.”

FALCONS: Atlanta is removing quarterback Desmond Ridder from the starting job for the second time this season following his continued turnover woes in the team’s latest loss.

Taylor Heinicke was listed as the starter in the updated depth chart released by the team on Tuesday for this week’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. The change was not a surprise. Ridder threw an interception in the red zone to set up Carolina’s game-winning scoring drive in the Panthers’ 9-7 win on Sunday.

The loss knocked the Falcons (6-8) out of first place in the NFC South and raised new questions about Coach Arthur Smith’s job security in his third season. The Falcons have suffered back-to-back losses to division rivals Tampa Bay and Carolina, leaving the team fighting long odds to make the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

COLTS: Indianapolis suspended receiver-punt returner Isaiah McKenzie and cornerback Tony Brown for the final three regular-season games because of conduct detrimental to the team.

Team officials did not provide specifics about what occurred as it made the announcement Tuesday. Both players made their greatest impact this season on special teams, and both were inactive for Saturday’s game against Pittsburgh.

BILLS: Buffalo opened a three-week window on Tuesday for starting defensive tackle DaQuan Jones to resume practice and be activated from injured reserve after missing nine games with a torn pectoral muscle.

DERRICK WARD, a former NFL running back who won a Super Bowl ring with the New York Giants, was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department in connection to a robbery investigation.

Ward, 43, was arrested Monday and was booked on robbery charges, said LAPD Officer Annie Moran, who added that the department did not have any additional details to release surrounding the investigation.

NBC News quoted police sources who said Ward allegedly robbed at least five businesses, including gas stations. The 6-foot, 230-pound man was not suspected of using a firearm during any of those offenses, according to the news site. He’s being held on a $250,000 bail, according to jail records.

