NORTH BERWICK – Stanley H. Thompson, Jr., 81, died on Dec. 14, 2023, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.

Stan Jr. was born in 1942 to Stanley H. Thompson, Sr. and M. Elizabeth (Betty) McLeod Thompson of North Berwick. Stan Jr. was the oldest of three children. He graduated from North Berwick High School and completed a post-graduate year at Berwick Academy before studying English literature at Ricker College. After graduation he taught in Limestone. He later joined the Army National Guard and completed basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. Returning to Maine, he joined the family business, the North Berwick Lumber & Hardware Company. Stan Jr. and younger brother Don G. Thompson took over ownership after their father passed in 1995. Stan Jr retired from NBLC in 2002, handing over the reins to his brother. NBLC was the center for town gossip, pastries, and socializing, three of Stan Jr’s favorite things.

﻿Stan met his partner and later, his husband, John E. MacLeod, Jr. in the late 70s. They were a partnership in business and life, owning and operating a store in Wells, several small businesses in Florida, as well as working together at NBLC. Stan was also a successful commercial real estate investor specializing in post offices for the USPS, and proudly served for many years on the board of Granite State National Bank.

﻿After retirement, Stan and John joined the Mainely Mainers RRV Club and enjoyed the snowbird life, wintering at Motor Coach Resort St Lucie West in Port St Lucie, Fla. Stan is remembered for his gregarious and outgoing personality, his sense of humor including colorful nicknames for just about everyone he met, and his sweet tooth. Rivaling his love of pastries was his love of animals. Stan was a supporter and volunteer at local SPCAs in both Maine and Florida.

﻿Stan Jr. was predeceased by his husband, John E. MacLeod Jr.; his parents, Stanley H. Thompson, Sr. and M. Elizabeth (Betty) McLeod Thompson; and sister Janet M. (Thompson) Brooks.

﻿He is survived by his brother, Don G. Thompson (Martha); a niece Abigail E. Thompson, a nephew Samuel H. Thompson; two grandnieces; and a grandnephew.

﻿The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to Danny White and Maria Lariviere for their unwavering and steadfast support over the years.

﻿Johnson Funeral Home of North Berwick is coordinating burial arrangements. A celebration of life is being planned for June 2024. Condolences may be expressed at http://www.JohnsonFuneralHomeME.com

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made to:

Gosnell Memorial Hospice House of Southern Maine

390 US Route One

Scarborough ME 04074

where Stan received exemplary care in

his final days

