SACO – Sara A. Gay,37, passed away Thursday December 14, 2023. She was born in Biddeford September 26, 1986 the daughter of Roger Gay and Sondra Collins.

Sara attended Saco schools and later the Day School from third grade until eighth. She attended and graduated from Eagle Hill School in Hardwick, Massachusetts. After high school she took classes at the University of Southern Maine. Sara worked many years locally as a dog groomer and certified nurses’ aid.

Sara was very active for the last 10 years at the Cross Fit Rising Tide in Saco.

Survivors include her mother of Old Orchard Beach, her father of Saco, her grandfather Robert Francis Gay of Saco, a brother Jesse Gay of Glastonbury, Conn., and his wife Laura and their three children, Logan, Luca and Stevie; aunts, uncles and cousins and of course, “Brye”.

Visiting hours are to be held Friday Dec. 29, 2023, from 3 to 5 p.m., at the Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home 365 Main St, Saco Maine.

The burial will be in the spring.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the ” The Trevor Project” PO Box 69232 West Hollywood, CA 90069 or to the West Kennebunk Welfare Society , PO Box 43 Kennebunk, ME 04043

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous