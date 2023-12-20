Quarterback C.J. Stroud remains in the concussion protocol and could miss a second straight game Sunday when Houston hosts Cleveland in a key AFC matchup.

Coach DeMeco Ryans said Wednesday that Stroud was doing better, but that he didn’t know when he’d be cleared to play.

“We’re going through the protocol and each person, each concussion is different,” Ryans said. “So, it takes a different amount of time for each person to heal just like with anything else. So, he’s just going through the protocol just like everyone else has whenever they’ve been in the concussion protocol and … the most important thing is making sure C.J. is healthy and when he’s ready to go, he’ll be ready to go, and I’ll let you guys know.”

Stroud was injured Dec. 10 in a 30-6 loss to the Jets when his head bounced off the turf after taking a hit with about 6 1/2 minutes left in the fourth quarter. With Stroud out last week, the Texans started third-string quarterback Case Keenum over Davis Mills, the team’s starter for the two seasons before Stroud was drafted.

Keenum hadn’t started a game since the 2021 season and hadn’t played at all this season before throwing for 229 yards and a touchdown in a 19-16 win over Tennessee that kept Houston’s playoff hopes alive. The Texans might have to rely on the 35-year-old Keenum again this week against the Browns (9-5), who are among several teams vying with Houston for a playoff spot.

JAGUARS: Trevor Lawrence was in the facility but still in the NFL’s concussion protocol Wednesday, leaving Jacksonville preparing to play without its star quarterback for the first time in three seasons.

Coach Doug Pederson said Lawrence is “progressing well” but declined to speculate on Lawrence’s chances of gaining clearance before Sunday’s game at Tampa Bay (7-7).

TITANS: Rookie quarterback Will Levis hopes to play Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks as he recovers from a sprained left ankle similar to the injury that cost veteran Ryan Tannehill his job as the Tennessee Titans’ starter.

Levis did not practice Wednesday, and Coach Mike Vrabel said Tannehill will start if the rookie can’t play. The 33rd pick overall out of Kentucky said he’s feeling better each day and is working to be in the best shape possible to play.

BRONCOS: Kareem Jackson, the hard-hitting safety who has forfeited nearly $1 million in fines and paychecks over a series of over-the-top tackles this season, returned to practice Wednesday after completing his second suspension.

After missing six of the Broncos’ last seven games, Jackson is eligible to return to action Sunday night when the Broncos (7-7) host the New England Patriots (3-11).

JETS: Aaron Rodgers will remain on the practice field to continue working on his return for the New York Jets — for next season.

Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the four-time NFL MVP was being activated from the injured reserve list, a move that’s merely the next step in Rodgers’ rehabilitation from a torn left Achilles tendon.

• Jets QB Zach Wilson remains in concussion protocol after exiting Sunday’s 30-0 loss to Miami.

If Wilson does not pass concussion protocol in time for Sunday’s game against the Commanders, Trevor Siemian would get his first start of the season.

BEARS: Star cornerback Jaylon Johnson says he would sign a new contract with Chicago instead of testing the free agent market if they made the right offer.

“I want to stay here,” Johnson said Wednesday. “I definitely want to get something done (here) first. But at the end of the day, if something doesn’t get done, then I’m not opposed to any other options. But I would love to stay here. So that’s that.”

Johnson, in the fourth and final year of his rookie contract, has been in a standoff all season with the Bears. He requested a trade before the Oct. 31 deadline. Johnson has four interceptions this season. All have come in his past eight games, after he recorded one in his first 43 career appearances.

