Crossroads Holdings requested a site plan review for four 15-unit multi-family buildings with a total of 60 units. This project would also include 40 covered parking spaces on Lot 7 in the Downs town center. The Scarborough Planning Board assessed the development initiative presented by Crossroads Holdings. This proposed development is situated between the American House of Downs and the previously approved Lot 4.

Crossroads Holdings representative Dan Bacon laid out details about the project. He underscored the development’s proximity to other approved assisted living facilities, the adjacent open space, and a trail system connecting the site to Allagash on Market Street and the 3iHoME project across the street. Emphasizing a commitment to quality design and placemaking, Bacon outlined the proposal’s intention to establish robust connections with surrounding sites. “We’ve focused on a kind of quality design kind of placemaking within the site and good connections and interconnections with the adjacent sites,” Bacon said.

One notable element in the plan is the incorporation of shared access through Lot 4. Bacon explained, “We’re proposing access that is shared through Lot 4 to provide good access management and to meet town ordinances in terms of shared driveways.” This not only ensures compliance with local regulations but also contributes to a unified street wall along Downs Road, enhancing the project’s visual appeal, he said. “We’ve provided a fair amount of green space around each building particularly in the center of the project and includes a green area and an outdoor amenity space. There will be an area with grilling area, fire pit and seating,” Bacon said.

Addressing the technical aspects of the site, Pete Heil from Acorn Engineering provided insights into charging stations and infrastructure. He noted, “The six charging stations are served by a single transformer, and there are four other transformers located on the site, each serving their respective building.” He also highlighted coordination with the Fire Department, showcasing a meticulous approach to site circulation and addressing traffic concerns.

Landscape architect Keith Smith shared his vision for the project’s aesthetic and said, “Per the rest of the Downs, we try to maintain a similar character throughout this site, which includes ornamental grasses, some perennials, and native shrubs.” Smith noted that incorporating native plants aligns with the town’s guidelines.

Architect Thomas Jonak, representing Woodhull, provided a comprehensive view by combining civil engineering information and landscape details into renderings. These visual representations offered the Planning Board a tangible sense of the proposed project, aiding in their understanding of the overall site design.

During the ensuing board discussion, members shared their perspectives and concerns during the evaluation process. Bennett Flanders, second alternate for the Planning Board, expressed his approval of the project. “I think it fits with the character. I walked around previously, built condos and apartments in that area that I’ve seen and this seems to be fitting generally what you need, I do like the idea of more benches and the building entrances personally, even if they’re not al being used at other sites you know as time goes on the area gets busier, people are visiting friends. I don’t really have any major issues with this project.”

Jim Herbert, board member, praised the lighting plans, “The lighting on timers is great, meeting the intent of what we want with the new ordinance.”

However, he suggested considering adjustments to account for surrounding ambient light and potential future developments. “Adjustments are going to likely need to be made here, in order to sort of reduce lighting pollution. Make sure that the dimming capabilities on these are adjustable so you don’t have to do it for every fixture.”

“I think the project looks good,” Planning Board Secretary Roger Beeley said. In response to Beeley’s question on parking assignments, Bacon said that onsite spaces would be assigned to various residents, assuring the board that the town’s parking standards would accommodate both residents and guests.

Board member Jen Ladd said she was in favor of one of the waivers requested., “I’m supportive of the waiver request for the narrower drive. I think that is fine.”

Board Chair Rachel Hendrickson said she was pleased with the project and said, “Thanks for completing and submitting to us a really complete project and an excellent project.”

