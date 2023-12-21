SKIING

Petra Vlhova of Slovakia used a frenetic final run Thursday to edge out Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States and earn her 30th career win in tough conditions at a women’s World Cup slalom at Courchevel, France.

Racing in the rain, Vlhova trailed by 0.17 seconds after the opening run but posted the fastest second-run time to lead the race.

Shiffrin, as the last starter, lost time on Vlhova at each split and ultimately came up 0.24 short.

SOCCER

SPANISH LEAGUE: Lucas Vázquez scored with a header in stoppage time to put Real Madrid back at the top of the league with a 1-0 victory at Alaves.

Real Madrid and Girona, which allowed a late equalizer in a 1-1 tie at Real Betis, each have 45 points but Madrid is ahead on a tiebreaker. Defending champion Barcelona is third, seven points off the lead, after defeating last-place Almeria 3-2 at home.

PREMIER LEAGUE: A hectic festive schedule was launched with a 1-1 draw between rivals Crystal Palace and visiting Brighton, when Danny Welbeck grabbed an 82nd-minute equalizer for Brighton.

DUTCH CUP: Ajax, the traditional power in the Netherlands and a former European giant, lost to an amateur team in the competition for the first time, beaten 3-2 by USV Hercules, which plays in the fourth tier of Dutch soccer.

DARTS

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP: To the backdrop of chants of “You’ve got school in the morning” from a boisterous crowd, 16-year-old Luke Littler beat 20th-seeded Andrew Gilding 3-1 to advance to the third round in London.

Littler, a former winner of the World Youth Championship, celebrated by eating a kebab and said that he would stick to the routine.

BASKETBALL

HIGH SCHOOLS: A western New York high school student was revived with an on-site defibrillator that’s required under state law after collapsing during a junior varsity basketball game Wednesday, authorities said.

Police in Rochester credited quick access to an automated external defibrillator with saving the 15-year-old boy’s life.

FIGURE SKATING

COURT DECISION: International Skating Union rules that sanction athletes for taking part in events it does not recognize were in breach of European Union competition law, the EU’s top court said.

Upholding a previous ruling by a lower tribunal, the European Court of Justice said ISU’s rules on the prior authorization of skating competitions infringe EU law.

HOCKEY

JAGR RETURNS: Jaromir Jagr made his season debut at age 51 for his hometown Kladno Knights in the Czech league.J

Jagr began his 36th professional season with an assist to help Kladno come back from a 3-0 deficit at league leader Pardubice. Kladno eventually tied the score but conceded a short-handed goal to suffer a 4-3 loss.

– News Service Report

