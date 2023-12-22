JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence practiced Friday despite remaining in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Lawrence sprinted from stretching lines to positions groups and looked sharp in individual passing drills. Coach Doug Pederson said Lawrence needed to go through practice and see how he responds to stress before he can gain medical clearance to play.

“We’ll give him as much as we can, as much as he can tolerate,” Pederson said.

Lawrence still would need to clear protocol before the team travels to Tampa Bay on Saturday to be able to play Sunday afternoon against the Buccaneers (7-7), who have won three in a row.

“He is trending in the right direction and hopefully things go well today,” Pederson said.

Lawrence didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday but was in the facility with teammates and going through game-plan meetings.

Advertisement

“It’s always good to see Trevor back out there. He’s one of the toughest dudes I’ve been around,” receiver Jamal Agnew said. “Obviously it’s different with concussions. It’s not a matter of toughness; it’s a matter of safety and longevity. But we’re thankful he could be out there.”

The Jaguars (8-6) believe Lawrence sustained a head injury while scrambling up the middle on the team’s final drive in a 23-7 loss to Baltimore on Sunday. Lawrence misfired on seven of his final eight passes after the hit, a stretch that raised concerns on the sideline about his health. Lawrence reported symptoms after the game.

Pederson said Lawrence’s chances of playing Sunday are “better than a coin flip.”

CHARGERS: Sebastian Joseph-Day was waived by the Los Angeles Chargers. The sixth-year defensive lineman was in his second season with the Chargers after four years with the Los Angeles Rams. He started all 30 games he played for the Bolts, with 32 tackles, three sacks and three tackles for loss this season.

The release of Joseph-Day is the first significant player move since coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco were fired on Dec. 15. The firings came 12 hours after a 63-21 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

JETS: Trevor Siemian will start at quarterback for the New York Jets on Sunday against the Washington Commanders since Zach Wilson hasn’t cleared the concussion protocol.

Advertisement

It appeared likely the 31-year-old Siemian would be under center after Wilson didn’t participate in the first two walkthrough practices this week.

Brett Rypien will serve as Siemian’s backup in a matchup of the Jets’ 32nd-ranked offense against the Commanders’ NFL-worst defense.

BROWNS: Starting linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. had arthroscopic knee surgery, knocking him out of Sunday’s game at Houston and putting his playing status in question as Cleveland aims for a playoff berth.

The team said Friday that Walker, one of the captains, had the procedure on Thursday and he’ll be evaluated on a weekly basis going forward. The Browns (9-5) have three regular-season games remaining.

FALCONS: The Falcons were fined $75,000 and Coach Arthur Smith $25,000 for violating the NFL injury-reporting policy before the club’s Week 7 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a league source confirmed Friday.

EAGLES: The NFL has denied Eagles security chief Dom DiSandro’s appeal of a $100,000 fine in addition to banning him from the sideline for the remainder of the regular season for his role in a scuffle with 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw, a person familiar with the league’s decision told The Associated Press on Friday.

The team has paid the fine, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the matter hasn’t been disclosed. DiSandro has still been permitted to travel and perform all other work duties.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous