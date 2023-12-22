CAPE ELIZABETH – Elizabeth “Betty” (Naimey) Montpelier, 92, passed away on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough after a long-term illness.

Betty was born on Dec. 11, 1931, in Sanford, the daughter of William and Alice (Bshara) Naimey. She grew up in Norway and went to Oxford High School where she was the captain of the girls’ basketball team and a cheerleader. She won the Robinson Cup her senior year of high school for being an outstanding, well-rounded student athlete. She took care of her parents when they became ill and after they passed, she took in her younger brother, George.

She married the love of her life, George Arthur Montpelier, in 1956 and they were married 55 years before he passed away in 2012. Betty liked to say they balanced each other perfectly – she had the ideas, and he handled the details. They spent majority of their marriage taking walks on the beach, eating ice cream and watching the waves at Kettle Cove, as well as going for picnics at Fort Williams. Traveling was another thing Betty and George enjoyed together and spent many April months in Williamsburg, Va. where they made fond memories with friends and family.

Betty was well known for how much she lit up any room she walked into. She could strike up a conversation with anyone anywhere and would often get stopped out in public by people that she already knew. She was very proud of the work she did at the Telephone Company and enjoyed the many years she spent volunteering at the Portland Lighthouse Gift Shop. Outside of these jobs, she also dedicated her time to the Cape Elizabeth Garden Club, the Red Hat Society, and the Women’s Club at her church, where she was a dedicated member. She also often made time for bridge club, which she said is what kept her mind so sharp all these years.

Betty liked to stay busy and had a wide variety of interests outside of her many clubs. She loved decorating her house for the holidays, gardening, making flower arrangements, attending luncheons and social events, as well as dancing and socializing at parties with her friends and neighbors. She lived a very full life that included a lot of time spent with her friends and family, laughing and having fun.

Betty shared a special bond with her granddaughter, Lindsey, and would often tell stories of all the trouble they got into together when she watched her every Friday throughout Lindsey’s childhood. She loved taking her to see the “Nutcracker” each Christmas season at the Merrill Auditorium when she was a kid. And also rarely missed a sporting event or school function over the years.

She was predeceased by her parents; her devoted husband; older brother and sister-in-law, Norman and Loraine Naimey, and sister-in-law and friend, Anna Naimey.

She is leaving behind her brother, George Naimey of Westbrook; sister-in-law, Edith Montpelier of Riverside, Conn.; son, Mark Montpelier, and wife, Mary-Ellen of Saco; and her pride and joy, her granddaughter, Lindsey Montpelier; as well as her goddaughter, Debbie Dufault; her nieces Shelly, Pam, and Yvonne, her nephews Richard and Peter; and many wonderful friends.

A special thank you to the staff at Comfort Keepers for keeping her company and helping take care of her the last few months of her life!

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, Dec. 28, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd. in South Portland. Catholic services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 29 at Saint Bartholomew’s Catholic Church in Cape Elizabeth. After the service there will be a luncheon at the church, and all are invited.

Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers,

contributions may be made in her memory to the National Kidney Foundation of Maine or the American Heart Association.

