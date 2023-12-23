SACO – Charles Frederick Christian Kuch III, 65, departed this life peacefully on Dec. 19, 2023, from cancer surrounded by his loving family.
Chuck “Freddy” was born in Portland on Feb. 21, 1958. He was one of five children. Chuck resided in Shelburne, Vt. for most of his adult life with his wife, Terry and their three children.
Chuck was an over the road haz-mat truck driver with Heritage environmental. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, building with his hands, reading his favorite authors, spending time with close and extended family and cheering on his kids and later his two beautiful granddaughters, whom he loved beyond measure.
Chuck loved visiting Maine, especially Little Sebago Lake in the summers to spend time with his cousins. Later in life, Chuck found a passion for RV’ing and cruising to amazing places such as Alaska, Panama, Hawaii, Bermuda, and the Caribbean.
Chuck was devoted and steadfast and known for always putting his family first. To him family was everything. He was also known for his many small acts of kindness to anyone he saw in need.
Chuck was predeceased by his mother, Lois (Willette) Kuch Parmenter, his father, Austin Merrill Kuch; a sister, Susan Kuch, and his brothers Thomas Kuch, Daniel Kuch, Walter Parmenter Jr.
Chuck is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Terry (Sykes) Kuch; his precious children Celeste (Ashish) Saluja, Nichole (Nicholas) Brunette, and Austin (Amy) Kuch; a devoted sister, Laura (Daniel) Perrier; and a large extended family scattered along the East Coast.
A celebration of life will be held in Maine in the Spring of 2024. Dennett Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St., Saco are entrusted with his arrangements.
In lieu of flowers
the family would like donations made to
Gosnell Memorial
Hospice House
390 U.S. Route One,
Scarborough ME 04074
https://www.hospiceofsouthernmaine.org/donate
who helped to fill his last days with love and care.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.