SACO – Charles Frederick Christian Kuch III, 65, departed this life peacefully on Dec. 19, 2023, from cancer surrounded by his loving family.

Chuck “Freddy” was born in Portland on Feb. 21, 1958. He was one of five children. Chuck resided in Shelburne, Vt. for most of his adult life with his wife, Terry and their three children.

Chuck was an over the road haz-mat truck driver with Heritage environmental. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, building with his hands, reading his favorite authors, spending time with close and extended family and cheering on his kids and later his two beautiful granddaughters, whom he loved beyond measure.

Chuck loved visiting Maine, especially Little Sebago Lake in the summers to spend time with his cousins. Later in life, Chuck found a passion for RV’ing and cruising to amazing places such as Alaska, Panama, Hawaii, Bermuda, and the Caribbean.

Chuck was devoted and steadfast and known for always putting his family first. To him family was everything. He was also known for his many small acts of kindness to anyone he saw in need.

Chuck was predeceased by his mother, Lois (Willette) Kuch Parmenter, his father, Austin Merrill Kuch; a sister, Susan Kuch, and his brothers Thomas Kuch, Daniel Kuch, Walter Parmenter Jr.

Chuck is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Terry (Sykes) Kuch; his precious children Celeste (Ashish) Saluja, Nichole (Nicholas) Brunette, and Austin (Amy) Kuch; a devoted sister, Laura (Daniel) Perrier; and a large extended family scattered along the East Coast.

A celebration of life will be held in Maine in the Spring of 2024. Dennett Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St., Saco are entrusted with his arrangements.

In lieu of flowers

the family would like donations made to

Gosnell Memorial

Hospice House

390 U.S. Route One,

Scarborough ME 04074

https://www.hospiceofsouthernmaine.org/donate

who helped to fill his last days with love and care.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous