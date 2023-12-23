BRUNSWICK – Harriett L. Reed “Lori”, 80, of Cumberland, passed away at memory care at The Garden, on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023.

She was born on May 25, 1943 in Boothbay Harbor, the daughter of the late Allen C. Reed and Gertrude D. Reed.

Harriett graduated from Boothbay Harbor High School in 1961. After graduation, she joined the Navy. Her last orders were at the U.S Naval Hospital in Newport, R.I. After leaving the Navy in 1965, she continued her education in the medical field in radiologic technology at Maine Medical Center, graduating in 1967. She began her career at Maine Medical Center in 1968. Later in life, she worked for Levinsky’s until retirement.

She is survived by her sister, Betty A. Meyer, of Lisbon Falls; her niece, Julie Garland and James Lindberg of Durham, nephews Timothy Meyer, and Ginger Ivanov of Brunswick, James A. Meyer and Susan Meyer of Fayetteville, N.C., William M. Meyer and Barbara Meyer of Gilbertsville, Pa., Thorton R. Meyer of Portland, Ronald C. Meyer of South Thomaston; along with cousins; great-nieces and nephews.

Harriett was an avid outdoors person and loved dogs. She adopted dogs her entire life. She leaves behind her loving dog, Zeus. She also loved gardening, painting, wood stenciling, wood burning, and multiple other crafts.

The family would like to thank the staff at Maine Medical Center and the staff at The Garden, for the care they gave her.

A private interment will take place at the Maine Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery in Augusta. To offer condolences and share fond memories please visit http://www.brackettfh.com to view Harriett’s online memorial.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to her favorite causes:

The Travis Mills

Foundation, or P.A.W.S.