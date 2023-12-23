SANFORD – John Cochin Jr., 87, of Sanford, passed away on Dec. 18, 2023, at his residence. Born on Aug. 16, 1936, to John Cochin Sr. and Beatrice (Grenier) Cochin in Sanford, he was a lifelong resident and a cherished asset to the community.

At the age of 10, John’s passion for baseball was ignited by his neighbor, policeman Eugene Gerry, who taught him the game. This marked the beginning of a lifelong love affair with baseball, leading to his induction into the Maine Baseball Hall of Fame in 2009.

John Cochin made significant contributions to Sanford, dedicating 48 years to teaching, coaching, and community service. He was a 1955 graduate of Sanford High School, and after attending Northeastern University he graduated from Nason College and began a distinguished teaching career. Beginning as a Junior High science teacher, he later became a long-time chemistry teacher at Sanford High School. John’s impact extended beyond the classroom, as he took on the role of head baseball coach in 1972, leading the team to a state title in 1978. He earned his master’s degree and retired from his teaching career in 2008. This past summer, he had a baseball field and chemistry laboratory dedicated to him at Sanford High School.

A dedicated public servant, John served as the commissioner of the Sanford Water District. He was also the first and only sports editor of the Sanford News, showcasing his diverse interests beyond the classroom and baseball field.

He was also interested in culture. He enjoyed musical theater and poetry and shared these interests with his family. A loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, he will be deeply missed for his inspirational coaching, involvement in family events, and memorable vacations. John was an avid hiker and accomplished conquering all 48 peaks in New Hampshire and found solace in being outdoors.

He was predeceased by his parents; and a nephew, Ted Cochin.

Survivors include three daughters, Brenda McCarthy and her husband Stephen of Raleigh, N.C., Lisa Gerry and her husband Robert of North Berwick, Kristi Peters of Sanford; seven grandchildren, Meghan Gable of Acton, Julie McCarthy of Quincy, Mass., Sean McCarthy of Portsmouth, N.H., Lily, Ivy, Cal, and Daisy Peters of Sanford; two great-grandchildren; a brother, James Cochin and his wife Dee of Jamaica Plain, Mass., and sister, Joyce Cochin-Nelson Scally of Sanford; and also his nieces.

The family would like to thank John’s granddaughter, Meghan Gable, of Acton, who was John’s loving caregiver over the past few years as his health declined.

Rest in peace, John. You will be forever missed and always remembered.

A visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 29 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Carll-Heald and Black Funeral Home, 580 Main St., Springvale.

Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale. To leave a message of condolence visit http://www.blackfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers,

the family requests donations can be made to:

The Red and White Foundation,

Sanford High Boosters.