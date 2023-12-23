GORHAM – Louis “Buddy” Calabraro, formerly of Dorchester, Mass. died peacefully on Dec. 19, 2023 at Gorham House Nursing Facility in Gorham.

He was the beloved husband of Theresa Calabraro for 52 years.

Born in Boston, Mass. on Jan. 26, 1945 son of late Anthony and Olive (Hedberg) Calabraro. He attended school in Dorchester, Mass. and graduated from Suffolk University in 1983.

He served in the Army from Dec. 6, 1965 until his honorable discharge on Dec. 5, 1967. He started working at the First National Bank of Boston in 1968 and remained there through various mergers until he retired in 2005.

Buddy was an avid collector of comics, CDs, and DVDs. He collected every Oscar winning best picture DVDs when the awards first started.

There will be a celebration of life event in the summer.

Please consider making a donation to the Michael J. Fox Foundation