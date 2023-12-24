ELLISBURG, N.Y. – Dianne (Watson) Brockett, 84, wife of Albert “Ted” Brockett, passed away Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 at their home with her family at her side and under the direction of Hospice of Jefferson County.

Dianne was born in Portland, Oct. 19, 1937, the oldest child of Lloyd and Roberta Bent Watson. She graduated from Gould Academy in Bethel and furthered her education at Westbrook Junior College and then the University of Connecticut where she met Ted.

Together they built a family at Arrowdale Farm in North Haven, Conn. Dianne was a foster mother for 16 years, lovingly caring for 59 infants.

In 1985, Ted and Dianne moved the farm to upstate New York where Dianne cared for newborn calves and “kept the books.” She was a member of the Ellisburg Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and for many Fridays, helped with their popular fish fry dinners.

She loved to play the organ, Bridge, Cribbage and Joker as well as Bocce and Go Bowling. Dianne was an avid book reader and looked forward to her weekly “People” magazine. She also loved watching “Jeopardy”, her hummingbirds and rainbows from crystals in her sunny windows. She spoiled her family with her special apple pies.

She was well known for writing letters and sending cards to family and friends for every birthday, anniversary and other special occasions. She corrected anyone who didn’t spell her name with two Ns. Every phone call or goodbye was ended with “Love you, love you, love you and take good care.”

Dianne is survived by her husband, Ted, of 64 years and their four daughters, North Haven, Conn., Barbara “Bobbie” Brockett and Susan (Jim) Lorusso, Guilford, Conn., Kimberly Brockett (Mike Cappelli) and Ellisburg, N.Y., Sharon (Dan) Rossiter; her siblings Judy Watson Ingram, Parsonsfield and Steve “Surfer Crow” Watson, Ogunquit. Dianne was a loving grandmother to eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life was held in the Fall of 2022.

