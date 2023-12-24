BALDWIN – Martha Ann (Drowns) Buckley, 86, of Baldwin, went home to her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023.
Born in Portland on Aug. 22, 1937, she was predeceased by her parents, Horace and Christine Drowns of Portland and Raymond. She graduated from Deering High School, class of 1955.
Martha was a hardworking, independent mother who was devoted to her five children. She was a faithful servant of God, very active in church and the Christian School. Martha inherited her father’s talent for baking, and her mother’s green thumb.
Martha is survived by her five children, Katrina (Richard) of Whispering Pines, N.C., Wanda (Norman-deceased) of Raymond, Todd (Laurie) of Baldwin, Heidi (Ken) of Dixmont, and Shawn (Theresa) of Baldwin, Ga. She is also survived by her beloved brothers Robert Drowns of San Diego, Calif. and Leon Drowns of Windham and Moxie.
Martha leaves behind 19 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren whom will greatly miss “Grammy B,”; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Martha’s family would like to thank the compassionate staff of Woodlands Senior Living of Brewer. They just adored our mother showing her great compassion, attention, and kindness to her and all of us.
A celebration of her life for all to fondly remember the blessings she brought to us and others in her life will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 27 at 11 a.m. at the Poitras, Neal and York Funeral Home, 71 Maple St., Cornish. Burial will immediately follow at Brooklawn Memorial Park, Portland.
In remembrance of Martha’s life, the family is asking that in lieu of flowers any charitable gifts
be made to
Ossipee Valley
Christian School,
1890 North Rd.,
Cornish, ME 04020
207-793-4005
