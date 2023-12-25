ON SALE NOW

Neighbor, Dec. 28. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com

Tricky Britches, Dec. 29. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $20. stonemountainartscenter.com

Dave Gutter, Dec. 29. Portland House of Music, $15. statetheatreportland.com

The Maine Dead Project, Dec. 30. State Theatre, Portland, $20. statetheatreportland.com

Griffin William Sherry, Dec. 30 & 31. Portland House of Music, $30. statetheatreportland.com

Duke Robillard Band, Dec. 31. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $65. stonemountainartscenter.com

A Live Conversation with John Cusack, Jan. 11. State Theatre, Portland, $55 to $65. statetheatreportland.com

Grace Potter, Jan. 19. State Theatre, Portland, $49.50, $174.50 VIP. statetheatreportland.com

Jeff Dunham, Jan. 24. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $59. crossareanaportland.com

John Gorka, Patty Larkin, Lucy Kaplansky & Cliff Eberhardt, Jan. 25. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $55. stonemountainartscenter.com

Rick Springfield & Richard Marx, Jan. 25. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $63 to $96. portix.com

Roomful of Blues, Jan. 26. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $35. onelongfellowsquare.com

Get The Led Out, Jan. 26. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com

Studio Two – The Early Beatles Tribute, Jan. 27. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $30. onelongfellowsquare.com

Crys Matthews, Feb. 1. Strand Theatre, Rockland, $15. rocklandstrand.com

Lucius, Feb. 1. State Theatre, Portland, $35, $99 VIP. statetheatreportland.com

The Gibson Brothers, Feb. 2. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $35. stonemountainartscenter.com

Mac Saturn, Feb. 2. Portland House of Music, $18. statetheatreportland.com

Al & Rob moe.stly Acoustic, Feb. 3. Portland House of Music, $35. statetheatreportland.com

Jessica Kirson, Feb. 4. State Theatre, Portland, $35, $45. statetheatreportland.com

Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Feb. 8. State Theatre, Portland, $39.50. statetheatreportland.com

The Harlem Globetrotters, Feb. 8. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $32 to $112. crossarenaportland.com

Josh Ritter, Feb. 15. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com

Glen Phillips and Shawn Mullins, Feb. 17. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $50. stonemountainartscenter.com

Judy Collins, Feb. 18. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $95. stonemountainartscenter.com

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Feb. 20. State Theatre, Portland, $42.50. statetheatreportland.com

Soggy Po’ Boys, Feb. 24. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $20. stonemountainartscenter.com

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Feb. 26. State Theatre, Portland, $60 to $120. statetheatreportland.com

Hannah Wicklund, March 2. Portland House of Music, $20. statetheatreportland.com

Bianca Del Rio, March 2. State Theatre, Portland, $39.50, $49.50. statetheatreportland.com

Marc Maron, March 6. State Theatre, Portland, $40 to $69.50. statetheatreportland.com

Missy Raines & Allegheny, March 9. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $20. stonemountainartscenter.com

Tig Notaro, March 9. Waterville Opera House, $73, $83. watervillecreates.org

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, March 19. State Theatre, Portland, $45 to $99. statetheatreportland.com

Postmodern Jukebox, March 12. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $56 to $189.50. porttix.com

Dropkick Murphys, March 12. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $49.50, $60. statetheatreportland.com

Matisyahu, March 13. State Theatre, Portland, $31, $95 VIP. statetheatreportland.com

The Disco Biscuits, March 15. State Theatre, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com

Eggy, March 16. State Theatre, Portland, $17. statetheatreportland.com

Brandy Clark & Hayes Carll, March 17. Waterville Opera House, $39, $48. watervillecreates.org

Altan, March 23. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $40. stonemountainartscenter.com

Kitchen Dwellers, March 23. State Theatre, Portland, $23. statetheatreportland.com

Blue October, March 24. State Theatre, Portland, $33.50 to $99.50. statetheatreportland.com

Jeff Rosenstock, March 26. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com

Tom Papa, April 4. State Theatre, Portland, $32.50, $42.50. statetheatreportland.com

JJ Grey & Mofro, April 6. State Theatre, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com

Colin Hay, April 9. Johnson Hall, Gardiner, $65. johnsonhall.org

Pat Metheny, April 10. State Theatre, Portland, $45 to $65. statettheatreportland.com

Buddy Guy, April 11. State Theatre, Portland, $65 to $100. statetheatreportland.com

Jacob Jolliff Band, April 13. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $25. stonemountainartscenter.com

Matt Andersen, April 14. Portland House of Music, $20, $30. statetheatreportland.com

USM Student Jazz Combo Night, April 17. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $7. onelongfellowsquare.com

Chris Smither, April 19. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $30. stonemountainartscenter.com

Jimmy Carr, April 24. State Theatre, Portland, $36.50 to $56.50. statetheatreportland.com

Leslie Odom Jr., April 25. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $35 to $150. porttix.com

The Suitcase Junket, April 26. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $20. vinhillmusic.com

Benjamin Tod & Lost Dog Street Band, April 26. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com

Sarah Jarosz, May 2. State Theatre, Portland, $25 to $45. statetheatreportland.com

Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas, May 4. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $30. stonemountainartscenter.com

Rodrigo y Gabriela, May 4. State Theatre, Portland, $35 to $55. statetheatreportland.com

La Vent du Nord, May 10. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $45. stonemountainartscenter.com

John Gorka, May 31. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $25. stonemountainartscenter.com

Bonnie Raitt, June 12. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $61.75 to $145.75. porttix.com

Paula Cole, June 22. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $60. stonemountainartscenter.com

Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew, Aug. 1. State Theatre, Portland, $36. statetheatreportland.com

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Aug. 20. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $55. statetheatreportland.com

