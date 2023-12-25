Tricky Britches

8 p.m. Friday. Stone Mountain Arts Center, 695 Dugway Road, Brownfield, $20. stonemountainartscenter.com

You don’t need to be wearing clever trousers to enjoy the music of fiddle and country tunes from Tricky Britches, the Maine-based band that formed in 2009. They’ve released three albums and have performed all over the U.S., as well as Europe. The current lineup is Jed Bresette (bass), Jacob Henning (mandolin), Tyler Lienhardt (fiddle), Kiley Kern (drums), Richard Bicknell (banjo) and Seth Doyle (guitar.). You’ll hear several of these fellas’ vocals on original tunes, possibly including ones like “Cumberland Fair,” and “Allagash.”

Ellis Paul & Friends

7:30 p.m. Friday. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, 86 Townsend Ave., $25 in advance, $30 at the door. boothbayoperahouse.com

The Boothbay Harbor Opera House celebrates the end of its 20th year with a show by an artist celebrating his 30th anniversary as a performer. Singer-songwriter Ellis Paul called Maine home for many years. His show will feature Laurie MacAllister from Red Molly, as well as Don Conoscenti and Radoslav Lorković. Paul, a Fort Kent native, released the album “55” earlier this year, and more than 20 preceded it.

The Maine Dead Project

8 p.m. Saturday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Since they starting playing together in 2015, The Maine Dead Project has been dedicated to bringing fans first-rate takes on Grateful Dead tunes. The band held court during residencies at Portland House of Music and is known for a massive catalog. If you’re a Deadhead and have yet to see The Maine Dead Project, be sure to grab tickets to this show because, as it turns out, this will be its final performance.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »