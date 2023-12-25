MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Because of the Dallas Cowboys’ struggles on the road, it appears likely they’ll have to play another big game away from AT&T Stadium – in the playoffs.

Dallas fell to 3-5 in away games, failing to hold a one-point lead in the final 3 1/2 minutes and losing 22-20 to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Three of the Cowboys’ road losses have come against teams that have secured playoff spots. Dallas (10-5) locked up its playoff berth last week, but it will need some help from Philadelphia to win the NFC East. The Eagles moved a game ahead of the Cowboys by beating the New York Giants on Christmas Day, 33-25.

“We’ve got to play better than we did today,” Coach Mike McCarthy said. “You have to play above it on the road, and road warriors we will be.”

Dallas has lost at San Francisco, Philadelphia, Buffalo and Arizona.

JETS: New York will wait to see what Zach Wilson’s health status is over the next day before deciding on a starting quarterback against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night.

Coach Robert Saleh said Wilson remained in the concussion protocol on Monday.

“He’s progressing,” Saleh said. “As far as where the symptom score is, I’ll just keep that with the docs, but like I said, we’ll have more information (Tuesday). “Hopeful, but he’s not out of the woods yet.”

With the short turnaround between games, it might be tough for Wilson to be ready to play at Cleveland. If he can’t go, Trevor Siemian will get a second straight start for the Jets after helping New York to a 30-28 win over Washington on Sunday.

