The Press Herald employs a purposeful forum for the presentation and, thereafter, exchange of viewpoints within the greater Maine community: an online procedure, by which its subscribers can offer their comments, insights and suggestions with respect to published editorials, letters and commentary contained within each printed/digital edition. In an ideal world, this community forum should normally facilitate a much-needed reciprocity of opinions, allowing its readers the opportunity to interact with writers of published articles. However, given the precarious nature of our current political environment, such a hypothetical interaction is not always obtainable. Why not?

A respectful and thoughtful interchange of ideas is predicated upon honesty: the ability to know the identity of the individual, or persons, with whom you are conducting a dialogue. In the case of the forum, operated by the Press Herald, the name of each writer of every published article is known. The subscriber on the other hand, who is venting their opinion in the comment section, is anonymous, usually employing some form of personal moniker. Is this fair? No.

If a subscriber desires to put forth their personal comments, opinions or suggestions, why hide in the shadows? Does concealing their real identity allow their unbridled anger, hatred or insecurities to be unleashed more readily, without having to be publicly responsible for their rhetoric or actions? Apparently so, but isn’t it pointless? Why should writers tolerate abuse by anonymous subscribers for simply expressing their views in an honest and direct fashion? So, subscribers – hide not, be transparent!

John M. Mishler

Harpswell

