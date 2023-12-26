NBA

The Detroit Pistons have made NBA history.

Detroit became the league’s first team to lose 27 straight games in a season, falling 118-112 to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night in Detroit.

The Nets beat the Pistons on Saturday in Brooklyn, handing them their 26th consecutive defeat to match the 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers and 2013-14 Philadelphia 76ers for the most losses in a row within one season.

Detroit no longer shares the unwanted mark.

Next up is the overall record of 28 straight losses, set by the Philadelphia 76ers from late in the 2014-15 season through early 2015-16.

Advertisement

At least matching the record seems likely with a game Thursday night against the NBA-leading Boston Celtics on the road.

NBA G LEAUE: The Maine Celtics acquired NBA G League guard Rob Edwards in a three-team transaction.

Maine received the player rights to Edwards and returning player rights to Justin James from Cleveland, which received the player rights to Malik Fitts from Capital City and returning player rights to Luka Samanic from Maine. Capital City received the player rights to Taylor Funk.

Edwards, a 6-5 guard from Arizona State, is in his fourth season in the G League, having played in 125 career G League games between Oklahoma City (2020-22), Wisconsin (2022-23), and Cleveland (2023-24).

FOOTBALL

NFL: Trevor Siemian will start a second consecutive game at quarterback for the New York Jets with Zach Wilson still in the concussion protocol.

Advertisement

Coach Robert Saleh ruled Wilson out as the Jets prepare to face the Browns in Cleveland on Thursday night.

Siemian was 27 of 49 for 217 yards with a touchdown pass to Jason Brownlee and an interception in New York’s 30-28 victory over Washington on Sunday. He was 3 for 5 for 26 yards while helping lead the Jets on their final drive that was capped by Greg Zuerlein’s winning 54-yard field goal.

• The Arizona Cardinals released cornerback Marco Wilson, a third-year player who began the season as a starter but lost his job after a rough adjustment to the team’s new defense.

• Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has a sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder, but Coach Doug Pederson says he could practice later this week.

Pederson says Lawrence “is progressing” and “he’s a little bit sore.”

HOCKEY

Advertisement

HOCKEY NL: The hockey governing body in the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador has banned postgame handshakes in the minor leagues after a string of altercations.

Hockey NL announced the move last week. Gonzo Bennett, chair of Hockey NL’s minor council executive committee, wrote in a memo that the organization has had “issues” following games that led to suspensions of both players and coaches.

Instead of handshakes, officials will now direct teams off the ice after the game, according to The Canadian Press. The visiting squad will instead skate by the home team’s bench and offer a glove tap or handshake before games.

WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS: Mathis Rousseau made 24 saves, including a spectacular glove stop in the first period, while Owen Allard and Macklin Celebrini both scored as Canada opened the world junior hockey championship with a 5-2 victory over Finland in Gothenburg, Sweden.

BASEBALL

MLB: The Yankees traded former top prospect Estevan Florial to the Cleveland Guardians, acquiring right-hander Cody Morris for the 26-year-old outfielder.

Advertisement

Florial signed with the Yankees in 2015 and was rated their top prospect in 2019 by MLB.com before dropping to sixth in 2020, 10th in 2021 and 30th in 2022.

Morris, 27, made his big league debut in September 2022 and had a 6.75 ERA in six appearances with the Guardians this year, striking out nine and walking six in eight innings. He averaged 95.2 mph with his fastball in the majors, also throwing a cutter, curveball and changeup.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno appeared to push a ball boy during his team’s 3-0 loss at Bournemouth.

Fulham was losing 2-0 at the time of the second-half incident, and Leno had already received a yellow card.

The 31-year-old German later apologized to the ball boy but was still jeered by Bournemouth fans for the rest of the match.

• Liverpool moved to the top of the Premier League with a 2-0 win at Burnley.

Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota scored in either half at Turf Moor and Jurgen Klopp’s team moved two points clear of second-place Arsenal, having played a game more.

• Manchester United staged a rousing second-half comeback to beat Aston Villa 3-2 in the Premier League after conceding two goals inside 26 minutes at Old Trafford.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous