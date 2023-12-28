Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud said Thursday that he will start this weekend against the Tennessee Titans after missing two games recovering from a concussion.

“It was tough,” he said. “But my team, they held it down as best as they could and I appreciate that. Now I’m back and I’m happy to be here. I’m happy to just do my job again. It was tough but we’re through it now and I’m excited to play.”

Stroud was injured in a Dec. 10 loss to the Jets when his head bounced off the turf after taking a hit with about 6½ minutes left in the fourth quarter.

“I’ve had concussions before but this one was probably the worst one I’ve had just because I hit the back of my head and I hit the ground really hard,” he said. “So that was what made it so bad… I (basically) hit my head on cement.”

Stroud’s return will be a huge boost to the Texans, who beat the Titans in overtime before losing to the Browns in the past two weeks with Case Keenum filling in for the star rookie. Stroud, drafted second overall, has thrown for 3,631 yards and 20 touchdowns with just five interceptions this season.

Sunday’s game is a big one for the Texans (8-7), who remain in contention for both the AFC South title and a wild-card playoff spot, but a loss Sunday would drop their chances to reach the postseason for the first time since 2019 to just 13%.

Stroud wasn’t with the team during the past two games and instead watched Houston play on television from home. He said he started to feel better around the time of Houston’s first matchup against Tennessee. He said it was the first game he watched after his injury because before that he was having vision issues that kept him from watching games.

VIKINGS: Minnesota switched starting quarterbacks for the fourth time in nine weeks, handing the offense again to rookie Jaren Hall with two must-win games left for making the playoffs.

Coach Kevin O’Connell announced that Hall will start Sunday against Green Bay, benching Nick Mullens after his six interceptions in two games doomed the Vikings (7-8) to defeat despite passing for 714 yards. Mullens was picked off four times last week against Detroit in a 30-24 loss.

Hall was the first sub summoned for Kirk Cousins, who tore his Achilles tendon on Oct. 29 in the fourth quarter of a 24-10 win at Green Bay. Hall, a fifth-round draft pick from BYU, started the following week at Atlanta with Mullens sidelined by a back injury. Hall suffered a concussion in the first quarter that put Joshua Dobbs into action. Dobbs made four starts before a healthy Mullens took over.

Hall is 8 for 10 for 101 yards passing and one sack plus four rushes for 10 yards this season.

BILLS: Edge rusher Von Miller disputed the allegations that he assaulted his pregnant girlfriend, calling them “100 percent false” and “blown out of proportion.”

Addressing the media for the first time since turning himself into police in suburban Dallas on Nov. 30, Miller indicated something happened between him and his girlfriend, but stressed it did not approach what he is alleged to have done.

“Everything was blown out of proportion. It was a crazy day,” Miller said, noting there are details of what happened that he can’t reveal because the matter is still under investigation.

“Whatever happened, I hate that it happened. I hate my name is attached to anything like that, and it’s just a matter of time until I can clear it up,” he added. “Me and my girlfriend, we have problems just like any other couple does, but there has never been any of those things that was alleged against me.”

The 34-year-old Miller was charged by police with third-degree felony assault of a pregnant woman, which is punishable by 2 to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. He is free after posting a $5,000 bond. The woman and Miller have been in a relationship for seven years and have two other children together.

HALL OF FAME: First-time candidates Julius Peppers and Antonio Gates joined nine returning finalists who advanced to the final stage of voting for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2024.

Peppers and Gates were announced Wednesday as finalists in their first year of eligibility. They will be joined on the 15-player ballot by five-time finalist receivers Torry Holt and Reggie Wayne.

Seven other players returned as finalists with Patrick Willis, Andre Johnson, Dwight Freeney, Jared Allen, Willie Anderson, Darren Woodson and Devin Hester all getting back to this step.

Defensive backs Eric Allen and Rodney Harrison, running back Fred Taylor and offensive lineman Jahri Evans made it to this stage for the first time after previously being semifinalists.

