TOPSHAM – Kerford A. Marchant Jr., 83, died peacefully at The Governor King Home at the Highlands on Dec. 20, 2023.﻿

He was born in Batavia, New York, on Dec. 8, 1940, to Kerford Armstrong Marchant Sr. and Margarite Blackwood Marchant. Soon after Pearl Harbor his father enlisted in the Marines and young Kerford and his mother returned to live with family in Norfolk, Virginia. After World War II a bother, David (deceased), was born. Kerford spent a active boyhood “messing about with boats” on the Chesapeake Bay. The family later moved to Louden County , Virginia, where Kerford began riding with the local hunt club and participating in horse shows.﻿

He graduated from Washington and Lee University, attended graduate school at Cornell, and earned a Ph. D. in organic chemistry from Emory University. He married Linda Leah Haynes in 1969 and the couple made their home in Evanston, Illinois. Kerford first worked as a chemist for Amoco Chemicals. Later, he transferred into the business side of the corporation and served as sales manager for Europe, Africa, and the Middle East while residing in Geneva, Switzerland.﻿

Returning stateside with their young son Dustin Blackwood, the couple resided in Glenview, Illinois. The years were busy with coaching boy’s sports teams, serving as warden of the Episcopal Church of St. James the Less in Northfield, Illinois, and enjoying the cultural activities of Chicago.

﻿In 2004 he and Linda moved to Brunswick, Maine, and enjoyed being with many new friends and exploring their new state. Kerford and his friend Marty Wilk teamed up over the long winters to build two dinghies and two lap strip kayaks for the BrunswickTopsham Land Trust. His last project was repairing the Little Free Library at the Brunswick Station for Curtis Memorial Library. Summers were the best of times sailing his beloved Summer Isle along the coast of Maine. He enjoyed opera, piano music, art, good food and company, Springer spaniels, and most of all sailing. He is remembered for his kindness and quick wit.

﻿His family is grateful for the friendships he and Linda made in Maine and for the joy they both experienced in their new community. We are thankful for the care of the staff at Governor King and for the kindness of the staff of CHANS Hospice during his last weeks.

﻿Burial of his remains will be in Virginia in the summer. Kerford is survived by his son Dustin and partner Rose of Cambridge, his grandson Viggo Marchant and granddaughter Kajsa Marchant of Calgary, Alberta, his sister-in-law Patricia Marchant of Virginia, and cousins, nephews and nieces. ﻿

