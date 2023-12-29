Avesta Housing, a nonprofit organization committed to providing affordable housing solutions, has unveiled its latest project, Village Commons, as part of the broader Firehouse Village redevelopment initiative in Scarborough. Located on Route 1, Village Commons replaces the former Oak Hill public safety complex and is described as energy efficient. It offers 31 one- and two-bedroom apartments for adults aged 55 and above.

Rod Harmon, communications manager at Avesta Housing, highlighted the strategic placement of Village Commons within Firehouse Village. “This project epitomizes smart growth development principles. Avesta Housing created 31 units of affordable homes for ages 55 and older within 100 feet of a fish market, a grocer, a stretch lab, and a community fitness center. Transforming obsolete buildings and parking lots into mixed-use campuses is an ideal use for former public spaces. Avesta prioritizes smart growth whenever feasible, and we are always looking for infill opportunities.”

The transformation of the Oak Hill public safety complex involved extensive planning and execution. “After our development partners worked their way through the Town of Scarborough’s Planning process,” Harmon said, “the fire and police stations were gutted and renovated, including new HVAC mechanicals and extensive electrical work. The site itself was completely transformed with new stormwater systems, grading, paving, and landscaping.”

“Despite facing challenges, including those posed by the pandemic and unexpected site complexities, the commitment to preserving historical significance and delivering quality affordable housing remained unwavering,” Harmon said.

In addressing the needs of households with heads or coheads aged 55 and older, Avesta Housing Village Commons will not just be a housing solution but it will also be a community hub, Harmon said. “We take a resident-focused approach to building community within our properties. As residents move into their new homes, Avesta’s resident services coordinators (RSCs) assess the needs of each household to determine what partners and resources we bring to the property.”

“I would suspect we will be working closely with Southern Maine Agency on Aging (SMAA), MaineHealth, Wayside, and The Opportunity Alliance for external supports, to name a few,” he said. “Our RSCs will also provide opportunities to build social capital at the property. Summer BBQs, holiday parties, potlucks, gardening, and cooking classes are a few examples of activities we help promote at similar properties.”

Advertisement

Village Commons, expected to be fully developed by late 2023 or early 2024, aligns with contemporary sustainability standards. “Village Commons is not just about providing homes; it’s about fostering sustainable living. The integration of solar panels is a testament to our commitment to contemporary environmental standards,” Harmon said. The energy-efficient design incorporates solar panels, and amenities such as laundry facilities and a community room aim to enhance the quality of life for residents.

“The community response to Village Commons has been overwhelmingly positive,” Harmon said. “It’s heartening to see how the residents and businesses in Scarborough appreciate the thoughtful development and its positive impact on the neighborhood.”

Avesta Housing is currently accepting applications for residency at Village Commons, inviting interested individuals to apply online at the Avesta Housing website.

Contact Rod Harmon, communications manager, Avesta Housing for more information at 207-272-3986 or visit www.AvestaHousing.org

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: